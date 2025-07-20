Top Arizona high school football linebackers, who will have best 2025 season? Vote
What better way to prep for the high school football season than looking at which players are worth watching on Friday nights?
Arizona high school football will kick off August 22 (first Friday night), which is just under a month away. So, as we gear up for the bright lights, loud crowds and big-time plays, High School On SI will break down Arizona's top players by position heading into the 2025 season.
Not only does this preseason coverage highlight the best returning players ahead of the fall, but it allows the Arizona high school football community to VOTE on which player could have the biggest 2025 season.
Could it be a rising sophomore? A highly-touted prospect? Could it be a player not listed below?
Some of the players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Below is a list of Arizona's top linebackers to watch ahead of the 2025 season based on a few factors: stats from the previous season (from MaxPreps.com), recruiting status (from 247Sports), and the discretion of the reporter (Tarek Fattal).
TOP LINEBACKERS IN ARIZONA
(Athletes listed in alphabetical order | Voting poll at bottom of page)
1. Shaun Carter, Yuma Catholic, Sr.
Carter tallied 167 tackles with 13 tackles for loss and three sacks. He also added four fumble recoveries.
2. Eli Cramer-Cronin, Basha, Sr.
Cramer-Cronin will come into 2025 the top tackler from 2024 with 193 tackles, including 21.5 for loss and nine sacks in 13 games. He's committed to New Mexico
3. Zayden Cundiff, Florence, Sr.
Cundiff had 180 tackles in 11 games last fall. He also tallied 10 tackles for loss, two force fumbles, five fumble recoveries, and two blocked FGs.
4. Jaylyn Colter, Mountain Pointe, Sr.
Colter holds offers from Oregon, Duke, Arizona State and UNLV after 122 tackles for MPHS in 2024.
5. Hudson Dunn, Liberty, Sr.
Dunn might be the best linebacker in the state ahead of the 2025 season. The Minnesota commit had 57 tackles and 13.5 sacks in 2024.
6. Brody Hanna, Prescott, Jr.
Hanna led all sophomores in Arizona in tackles (145) in 2024. He had 17 tackles for loss and six sacks in 12 games.
7. Beau Jandreau, Hamilton, Sr.
Jandreau has a claim to be the best backer in Arizona when considering his offers, which included Texas and Oregon before committing to Oklahoma. Jandreau had 89 tackles, eight tackles for loss and three sacks in eight games last year.
8. Hayydn Nichols, Snowflake, Sr.
Nichols is one of the state's top returning tacklers after making 154 in 2024. He also had 12.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, and four pass deflections.
9. Bastian Vanden Bosch, Brophy Prep, Sr.
Vanden Bosch's father — Kyle Vanden Bosch — was a three-time pro bowler in the NFL. Bastian had 12 tackles for loss in 2024, a team high. He holds offers to Arizona, Boston College and Iowa.
VOTING POLL
The voting poll will close on Monday, July 28 at 8 p.m. (PT).
