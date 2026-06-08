How Six Top Girls Sprinters Fared at Their Respective State Meets: A Look at the Region's Fastest in the 100 Meters

State track and field meets can be rewarding, humbling or somewhere in between. This spring's girls 100-meter finals provided examples of all three.

Last month, High School On SI profiled six female 100-meter sprinters in the Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee region of the country.

I thought it would be interesting to follow up on their state meet performances.

And since I also wrote stories about the California and Kansas state meets, I feel that I’d be remiss if I didn’t include something on their 100-meter champions.

The state record holders are also noted. Two girls established state records this season, placing them in some good company.

Tennessee's Rising Star

We start with Lacy Young of the Webb School of Knoxville, Tennessee. The rising senior speed ster dashed to a Division II AA title in 11.59 (+1.6), besting her PR of 11.67.

Unimpeded progress for Young bodes well for her future.

State 100-meter record: 11.46, Laquisha Jackson (2010).

Kentucky's Mixed Results

The Bluegrass comprised three sprinters.

Senior Grace Bethel of Louisville’s Male High School sprinted to a respectable 11.77 victory in the State Class 3A final, but nearly .2 slower than her PR of 11.56.

Clara Warrick of Oldham County High School was the State 3A runner-up, posting a time of 11.87, almost .3 off her PR of 11.59. That time will most likely drop when she begins competing next year at the University of Kentucky.

The recent graduate Jade Hartlage of Christian Educational Consortium in Louisville, who will also compete at Kentucky next season, set the state 100-meter record in 2026, running 11.55. She was not eligible to compete in the KHSAA state meet because of Kentucky eligibility rules related to her educational status.

State 100-meter record: 11.55, Jade Hartlage (2026).

Ohio's Surprise Outcome

The weather was cooperative and the venue was Ohio State’s Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium. It seemed like the perfect setup.

Valley Forge High School graduating senior Nevaeh Hall, the top-ranked 100-meter sprinter in Ohio all season (by time, 11.74), came up short in the Division I state final.

The Ohio University signee managed an 11.94 clocking in a -0.6 headwind, but she was well behind first-place finisher Azarae Hawkins of Mason High School, who ran 11.61.

State 100-meter record: 11.38, Abby Steiner (2018).

Indiana's Tough Finish

Senior Nadia Ford of Fort Wayne Carroll High School couldn’t match or surpass her 11.68 PR at the Indiana Girls State Track and Field Tournament.

Ford actually didn’t run below 12 seconds. She placed sixth in 12.25. A -1.3 wind was present. Kenedi Bradley of Chesterton High School won in 11.94.

State 100-meter record: 11.52, Maciel Malone (1986).

Fort Wayne-Carroll High School sprinter Nadia Ford led the state for most of the season in the 100-meter dash. However, she wasn't able to carry that momentum into the state track and field tournament. | Courtesy photo Carroll Track and Field

Portela Delivers In Kansas

Soon-to-be senior Maria Portela of Blue Valley High School dropped a solid 11.48 (+1.5) effort on the field to claim the 6A title and the fastest time of all six classifications.

State 100-meter record: 11.38, Maria Portela (2026).

Rainey Captures California Crown

Calabasas junior Malia Rainey captured the California state title in 11.38 (+2.3).

State 100-meter record: Angela Williams, 11.10 (1998).