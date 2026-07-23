2026 Kentucky High School Football Preview: Defending Champion Boyle County Returns Loaded Roster

A year ago, Boyle County entered the season with more questions than answers after graduating several key contributors.

Those questions disappeared with another Kentucky Class 4A football state championship. Now the Rebels begin 2026 in a much different position, returning one of the state's deepest and most experienced rosters as they chase back-to-back titles.

Boyle County (4A)

Head Coach: Justin Haddix

2025: 14-1 state champions

Seemingly, that is the case for Boyle County High School football.

Experience Changes the Outlook

“It's a little different feeling starting this year than where we were last year, coming off of 2024 ranked in the top 12,13 in the country,” said Boyle County coach Justin Haddix. “We got upset, and we lost all of our linebackers, our best running backs. We lost Mr. Football; we lost our top receivers. Going into last year, there were a lot of unknowns. Obviously, we had some really good players, but they weren't proven.”

The 2025 unknowns’ season ultimately translated into a state 4A title.

Those uncertainties are largely gone entering 2026.

The linebacker room has been soundly replaced after a full season of starting reps, and the tight end room is poised to epically show out in 2026.

“I feel like we've had a great offseason in the weight room,” Haddix said. “Guys have really picked it up, and you know, new roles every year is completely different. We're excited about them. It’s one of our strongest teams that we've had since I've been here. So that's always a good thing. That doesn't mean you're going to win it, but it does mean you got a chance when you're big and strong.”

Driver Headlines Loaded Roster

It starts with 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end Seneca Driver. The five-star Oklahoma commit and top-ranked tight end in the nation will again be a force on the field for the Rebels.

“Obviously, Seneca. He is a five-star. I think he's one of the only five stars in Kentucky,” Haddix said. “I don't know how many we've had ever, but he's one of them. He's a guy who does it all. He'll be a dynamic guy for us on offense. He's going to start at outside linebacker. He led us in interceptions last year.”

Driver’s last name is fitting. He compiled 49 receptions for 875 yards and 11 TDs, while amassing 67 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and five interceptions (two for scores).

Senior Kain Logan will be the featured running back in an offensive backfield that doesn’t necessarily feature one runner. The 6-foot, 210-pound Logan spent 2025 in versatile H-back duty, carrying the ball 22 times and grabbing 37 receptions.

“He’ll also start at strong safety,” Haddix said. “But just a kid that's really underrated. He does have some D2 offers and things going on, but really strong, really athletic and just a smart football player. He kind of sets the tone for us on defense.”

Raleigh Returns at Quarterback

Returning junior quarterback Jhet Raleigh accumulated more than 2,000 passing yards last season and threw 22 TD passes against two picks.

“Our quarterback coming back from last year is undefeated as a starter. Dynamic. Last year, I think he was 142 pounds, something like that. Now he's 165 and gotten a lot stronger and more confident. So anytime you get your quarterback back, and he's confident and can run, that definitely helps offensively.”

Newcomer Gavin Johnson transferred from Hazard High School, who also lost starting sophomore quarterback William Shoptaw to St. Xavier, and tallied 75 receptions for 887 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. As a defensive back for the Bulldogs, Johnson registered 114 tackles in the 2025 campaign.

Winning With the Middle Third

Though the aforementioned players should contribute a healthy dose of high-level production this year, Haddix said the Rebels aren’t generally tied to one or two players. The heavy load is distributed among multiple players.

Boyle County will rely on the middle third to complement their stars and help guide the team to another state championship.

“I think in sports you win with your middle third because everybody is going to have some good players.”

Key Games

@ Owensboro Catholic-8/21

vs. Lexington Catholic-9/4

vs. Ballard-9/25

@ St.Xavier-10/2

vs. Frederick Douglass-10/30