The 2026 high school track and field season produced no shortage of standout performances. From record-setting sprinters and dominant throwers to distance phenoms and national champions, athletes across the country pushed the limits of what is possible at the prep level.

With state championships complete and the national season winding down, the debate over who deserves to be recognized as the nation's top boys track and field athlete is only beginning. Several athletes established themselves as national leaders in their respective events, while others showcased remarkable versatility by excelling across multiple disciplines.

Take a look at some of the top-performing boys high school track and field athletes and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

(Stats are pulled from athletic.net)

Simon Rosselli (Mead, WA)

Discus #1, Shot Put #3

The nation's most dominant thrower and the only athlete in America ranked top-three nationally in both throws. His combined Personal bests of 225'6" and 68'9" rank him 4th all-time in HS history.

Andrew Jones (Klein Collins, TX)

110H #1, 300H #1



National leader in both hurdle events. No one else on the leaderboard owns two national-leading marks. He produced one of the most impressive hurdling seasons in U.S. high school history, breaking the 13-second barrier in the 110 hurdles with a wind-aided mark and running 34.72 in the 300 hurdles.

CJ Williams (Frisco Heritage, TX)

Shot Put #1, Discus #2

The national shot put leader and Rosselli's biggest challenger in the discus. He also had an amazing season despite some lingering injuries. His best marks on the season were 72' and 221'3" making him another all-timer when ti came to combined distances.

Jackson Spencer (Herriman, UT)

1600 #1, 3200 #1

America's best distance runner with national leads in both premier distance events. He set the high school all-time record for the 3200 at the Arcadia Invitational running an 8:31.80. He has bests of 1:49.38 in the 800, 3:55.63 in the 1600, and the high school record for the 3200.

Joshua Shelton (Pearland, TX)

400 #1

National leader in one of track's glamour events and leader of Texas' incredible quarter-mile class. He also ran a 20.73 in the 200 good enough for 9th place in Texas. His 45.21 ranks among the fastest performances in high school history.

Cooper Lutkenhaus (Northwest, TX)

800 #1

World champion, national leader, and arguably the most accomplished high school athlete in the country. If you're okay including active high-school students regardless of pro status, he belongs near the top. (Note: he is being included as he is still fully enrolled at his high school despite competing professionally)

Blake Hamilton (Katy Tompkins, TX)

200 #1

The nation's fastest 200-meter performer with a wind-aided 19.86. He was one of only a handful of athletes under 20 seconds.

Jaxon Jerabek (IMG Elite, FL)

Pole Vault #1

National leader in the pole vault and one of the country's most dominant field-event athletes vaulting 18'2.75".

Maddox Krotzer (South Garner, NC)

High Jump T-#1

Shares the national lead in the high jump and has been the most consistent elite jumper all season never dipping below the 7' mark. His personal best of 7-4¼ ties him among the nation's elite high jumpers.

Miles Nesmith (Memphis Central, TN)

Triple Jump, Long Jump, High Jump

Miles Nesmith established himself as one of the nation's premier horizontal jumpers during the 2026 season. The Memphis Central senior owns the national-leading triple jump mark of 16.18 meters (53 feet, 1 inch), a performance that places him among the best jumpers in the country regardless of event. He also jumped 23-11¾ in the long jump and cleared 6-8 in the high jump, ranking among Tennessee's best in all three events.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.