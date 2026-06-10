Vote: Who Was The Nation's Top Girls High School Track And Field Athlete In 2026?

The 2026 high school track and field season produced no shortage of standout performances. From record-setting sprinters and dominant throwers to distance phenoms and national champions, athletes across the country pushed the limits of what is possible at the prep level.

This year's candidates come from nearly every corner of the sport. Natalie Dumas emerged as one of the nation's most versatile athletes, Braelyn Combe and Averi Lowen established themselves among the country's elite distance runners, while athletes such as Jaslene Massey, Kassidy Hopkins and Kaalhiyah Lacy produced nationally significant performances in the throws and hurdles. Together, they represent some of the most accomplished high school track and field athletes in America during the 2026 season.

Take a look at some of the top-performing girls high school track and field athletes and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Thursday, June 18 at 11:59 p.m. (PT).

(Stats are pulled from athletic.net)

Natalie Dumas (Eastern Regional, NJ)

800m #2, 400H #1

One of the nation's most versatile stars. Dumas ranks second nationally in the 800 meters (2:03.46) while also leading the country in the 400-meter hurdles (57.04).

Braelyn Combe (Santiago-Corona, CA)

800m #7, 1600m #3, 3200m #3



Perhaps the strongest distance résumé of any athlete attached to a traditional high school. National top-three rankings in both the 1600 and 3200 make her a legitimate Athlete of the Year contender. Her best times are 2:04.52, 4:30.09 and 9:44.19

Kassidy Hopkins (Bullis, MD)

100H #1



The national leader in the 100-meter hurdles at 13.11 and one of the premier hurdle specialists in the country.

Kaalhiyah Lacy (San Jacinto Valley Academy, CA)

300H #1, 100H Top 10



The national leader in the 300 hurdles (39.93) while also ranking among the nation's best in the 100 hurdles.

Jaslene Massey (Aliso Niguel, CA)

Shot Put #3, Discus #1



The nation's most accomplished traditional high school thrower. California state champion and top-three nationally in both throwing events. She set the highschool all-time NSAF record winning the CA state title with a toss of 196'4" and had an outdoor best in shot put of 53'2".

Bailey Hensgens (Incarnate Word Academy, MO)

High Jump #1



National leader at 1.86m (6-1¼) and one of the country's top vertical jumpers. She also ranked 5th in MO for the 200 with a personal best of 24.33. Was first in the state in long and triple as well jumping 19'8" and 39'4". Winning the state title in the three jumps and finsihing second in the 200.

Kira Bowman (Nevada Community, TX)

Pole Vault #1



National leader in the pole vault at 4.28m (14-0½). She had over a foot PR at the Texas state championships to secure the nations top mark.

Averi Lowen (Bowdon, GA)

3200 #1

National leader in the 3200 running a best of 9:41.95.

Melanie Doggett (Landmark Christian, GA)

100m #1, 200m #1



Arguably the strongest sprint candidate attached to an actual high school. Top-two nationally in both sprint events. Personal bests of 11.01 and 22.71 and only a freshman.

Ellery Lincoln (Lincoln, OR)

1600m #1



National leader in the mile-equivalent event with a 4:25.90 and one of the country's premier distance runners. She also ranks 1st in Oregon in the 800 with a personal best of 2:05.21.

About Our Athlete of the Year Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals.Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports.Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.