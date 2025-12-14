Two Nebraska High School Football Standouts Follow Matt Campbell To Penn State
Two Nebraska high school football standouts will follow Matt Campbell on his new coaching journey to Penn State University.
Bryson Williams and Tyrell Chatman, who had both been committed to Campbell while he was the head football coach at Iowa State University, have become two of his first commitments for the Nittany Lions.
Campbell announced he was leaving Ames, Iowa for Happy Valley shortly after the early signing period started. Several players from multiple states have announced they have decommitted from Iowa State, as Williams and Chatman are two of the first to find new homes.
Bryson Williams Top Safety In Nebraska High School Football
Williams, a senior at Omaha Westside High School, is a 6-foot-4 safety is who ranked as the No. 10 player in the state of Nebraska by 247Sports. He is the 104th-ranked safety in the country, but is ranked No. 81 at the position in the 247Sports Composite rankings that take into consideration multiple recruiting outlets.
This past year, Williams recorded 71 tackles with six for loss while picking off six passes. He has offers from Vanderbilt, Washington State, Purdue, Colorado State and several others.
Tyrell Chatman Defensive Back Ranked As Third Best Player In Nebraska
His new future teammate, Chatman, is a 6-foot-2 defensive back out of Lincoln and North Star High School. He is the third-ranked player in Nebraska and the No. 52 safety in the Class of 2026.
Chatman announced his commitment on Sunday with a post on social media.
“All Glory to God,” he wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Chatman played a variety of positions this past fall including quarterback, throwing for 526 yards and six touchdowns while running for 459 and seven more scores. He had 30 tackles on defense and defended 14 passes.