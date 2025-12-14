High School

Nebraska High School Standouts, Others Decommit From Iowa State

Cyclones have plenty of work to do to put back together a recruiting class

Dana Becker

Basha wide receiver Kash Brock (4) breaks a tackle against Williams Field defensive back Bryson Raspberry (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025.
Basha wide receiver Kash Brock (4) breaks a tackle against Williams Field defensive back Bryson Raspberry (7) on his way to a touchdown during a game at Williams Field High School in Gilbert, on Sept. 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The recruiting class for Iowa State in this cycle continues to come apart at the seams.

Since the decision by Matt Campbell to leave and take the head coaching job at Penn State, the Cyclones have seen a number of key players decommit from the program. Nebraska high school standouts Amarion Jackson and Bryson Williams previously announced that move, along with Iowa high school junior Will Slagle.

According to 247Sports, several more have done the same, including two others from Nebraska.

Lincoln North Star’s Tyrell Chatman and Barry Fries of Elkhorn North have announced they are no longer tied to Iowa State, along with Kase Evans from Lexington, Texas; Arley Morrell of Pratt, Kansas; Pete Eglitis of Bishop Waterson, Ohio; Kash Brock from Basha, Arizona; Ethan Beckman of Prior Lake, Minnesota; and Lucas Tenbrock of St. Charles North, Illinois.

More Top High School Players Decommit from Iowa State

Chatman, a defensive back, is the third-ranked player in Nebraska and the No. 52 safety in the Class of 2026. He currently holds offers from Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Illinois and Wyoming.

Fries, a 6-foot-3 linebacker, is the No. 9 player in Nebraska and a Top 90 linebacker overall. The three-star prospect holds offers from the Cyclones, Air Force, Lindenwood, Sacramento State and South Dakota State.

Morrell, a 6-foot-6 tight end, is the 10th-ranked player in Kansas and the No. 61 tight end in his class. He has 17 total offers including Iowa State, Colorado State, Arizona, Oregon State, Washington State and Cornell.

Evans, a quarterback, has offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas State, Florida Atlantic, Old Dominion, Texas State, Tulane, UTEP, UTSA and Abilene Christian to go along with Iowa State. He is ranked as the No. 54 quarterback in the Class of 2026 and the 155th player in the state of Texas.

Ohio, Arizona, Illinois High School Prospects Make Same Decision

Eglitis, an offensive lineman, holds 21 total offers. The 6-foot-7, 270-pounder is ranked 107th within Ohio and is No. 148 at his position.

Brock, a 6-foot-2 wide receiver, is ranked 30th in Arizona and No. 307 overall at wide receiver. He has nine total offers.

Beckman, a 6-foot-4 interior offensive lineman, is ranked 12th in Minnesota and 189th at his position. Tenbrock, a punter, is fifth at his position and 69th in Illinois.

Iowa State moved quickly to hire Jimmy Rogers after Campbell’s departure. Rogers was the head coach at Washington State.

Published
