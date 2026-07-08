When the final whistle echoed across Nike World Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon, Taven Epps grabbed a West Coast flag and planted it into the turf.

"West Coast is the best coast," he shouted as teammates rushed onto the field to celebrate Team West's championship victory at The Opening Finals. Standing nearby was fellow Southern California standout Jaxsen Stokes, soaking in a moment both had envisioned long before arriving on Nike's campus.

For Stokes, a standout from Sierra Canyon School, and Epps, a rising star at Tustin High School, the celebration represented far more than winning one of high school football's premier offseason showcases. It was the payoff to months of preparation, years of sacrifice and a lifetime spent chasing the highest level of competition.

The championship West team waves its flag after winning the championship at The Opening. | Nike LA

Both players grew up in the Los Angeles area, where elite football talent is abundant and expectations are even higher.

"Growing up in Los Angeles just showed me to be considerate of everything going on," Stokes said. "Los Angeles is a big city. There are a lot of expectations to be good at what you're doing. I feel like I just need to shut out the noise and put forward who I am as a player and a young man."

Months before lifting a championship trophy, however, neither Stokes nor Epps knew whether they would even earn an invitation to The Opening Finals.

The Road Began in Los Angeles

Their journey started Feb. 22 at Nike's Los Angeles Regional, where some of Southern California's top prospects competed for one of the most coveted invitations in high school football.

After a seven-year hiatus, The Opening Finals had returned, bringing together approximately 120 of the nation's top players for several days of elite instruction and competition at Nike's world headquarters.

Simply qualifying meant joining a list that has included future NFL stars such as Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, Trevor Lawrence and Ja'Marr Chase.

For Stokes and Epps, though, qualifying was just beginning.

Preparing for More Than Football

Following the regional camp, Nike invited its Los Angeles qualifiers into a six-week development program designed to prepare them for the national stage.

The program began with a welcome dinner before moving into a series of training sessions that focused on much more than football.

Athletes participated in position-specific instruction, strength and recovery sessions, mental performance coaching and leadership development. They also learned how to navigate recruiting attention, social media and the growing opportunities created through name, image and likeness.

According to Nike, the goal was to help athletes prepare for everything that comes with becoming nationally recognized prospects.

"Los Angeles has long been one of the most important football cities in the country, shaped by an unmatched depth of talent, diverse communities and a culture where the game is deeply woven into everyday life," said Ian Shepherd, Nike's head of marketing. "Our focus is on ensuring athletes across Los Angeles have access to the tools, training, product and opportunities they need to unlock their full potential, regardless of where they come from or what program they represent."

The curriculum also included a session with Los Angeles Rams sports psychologist Dr. Carrie Hastings, who discussed handling pressure and maintaining peak mental performance. Other workshops focused on personal branding and social media, helping athletes understand the responsibilities that accompany increased visibility.

"As athletes gain national attention at younger ages, we know development today goes far beyond performance on the field," said Shepherd. "At Nike, we believe supporting athletes means preparing them not just physically, but helping them build the confidence, resilience and mindset needed to succeed both on and off the field."

For Stokes, some of the biggest lessons had little to do with football.

"Over my journey, I hope people see that I've become a better young man, just holistically," he said. "My words, my confidence and just being honest with myself. Being better as a football player, being more efficient with everything I do and helping me become a better person."

Jaxen Stokes shows of his athleticism during a workout at The Opening Finals. | Nike LA

Becoming More Than Football Players

The Opening Elite Training Camp was built around a simple brief: Developing the next generation of athletes requires investing in more than athletic performance.

"At Nike, we believe athletic development extends far beyond physical performance," Shepherd said. "The Opening is designed not only to help athletes elevate their game on the field, but also to create an environment that supports their mental, emotional and personal well-being throughout the experience."

That meant teaching these athletes how to handle different situations the average teenager would never experience. Strategies were developed to help deal with the pressure of national rankings, recruiting attention, social media criticism and the expectations from coaches, schools and communities. It's understanding how to handle the pressure of having every performance recorded, posted and criticized by thousands.

For Stokes, the growth became one of the most meaningful parts of the journey.

"Over my journey, I hope people see that I've become a better young man, just holistically," Stokes said. "My words, my confidence and just being honest with myself. Being better as a football player, being more efficient with everything I do and helping me become a better person."

The Sacrifices People Don't See

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People see the highlights, the rankings, the offers and the celebrations, but what they don't see are the sacrifices required to get there. When Stokes arrived at The Opening Finals he wanted people to understand that his journey was about more than his onfield performance.

"One thing a lot of people don't see is my dedication and my hard work, not only on the football field but in school as well," Stokes said. "I have a full schedule of things like workouts, getting my schoolwork done and preparing for tests. A lot of people don't see that it's not just the game. There are other things I have to take care of and spending time with my family as well."

Balancing those responsibilities has required a lot of sacrifice.

"Having to balance all of that is big, but there are a lot of sacrifices I've made for this game."

This is a reality shared by young athletes around the country. Behind every invite, ranking, and opportunity are early mornings, late nights and many moments when no cameras are around. Nike wanted The Opening to become a place where those athletes would know they weren't navigating their journeys alone. The locker room was designed as a collective space where athletes from across the country could build relationships. The player lounge gave them an opportunity to step away from competition and be kids, play Madden, make custom apparel, get haircuts and just simply spend time together.

"The Opening Finals is not about fitting athletes into a single mold," Shepherd said. "It is about creating an environment where individuality becomes strength. We pair that elite coaching, high-level competition and experiences designed to challenge athletes to elevate who they already are, not change who they are,"

Carrying The Legacy of The Opening

Growing up Stokes watched The Opening and saw some of the best high school football players in the country go toe-to-toe. Many became household names, with 428 alumni going on to be selected during the NFL, with 95 of them becoming first round picks.

Now Stokes is on the same path of greatness.

"It means a lot to be here," Stokes said. "Growing up, I used to watch this, and I know a lot of guys that are now in the league. Being a part of this is huge, and I don't want to take this for granted. Being part of this legacy is something that I always wanted, so now it's time to live up to the hype."

For Epps, the opportunity carried the same weight. "It's a blessing," Epps said. "It's a once-in-a-lifetime thing. It doesn't happen a lot, and I'll never take it for granted."

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That appreciation is exactly what Nike hopes athletes carry with them from these experiences.

"When you look at an experience like The Opening, the athletes who get the most out of it are often the ones who understand that growth goes beyond competition," said Shepherd. "Of course performance matters, but just as important is showing up with the willingness to learn, be challenged and embrace every opportunity the experience provides."

Myckena Guerrero

Putting On For The West: Chasing the Smoke

When Stokes and Epps stepped foot on the Nike Headquarters in Beaverton, Oregon it was officially go time and the six weeks of preparation were over. They both were part Team West and lined up against some of the best high school football players in the country.

Every regional event, from Miami, to Los Angeles, Indianapolis, Atlanta, New Orleans, New York City, and Dallas, led to that moment . This opportunity started with thousands of athletes showing up in their cities for a chance to be one of 120 athletes who would earned an invitation to The Opening Finals. At The Opening Finals, the mentality had a name: Chasing the Smoke. It meant wanting the toughest matchups, welcoming the pressure and never shying away from moments that demanded the most of them. This was a time to show who you were on the national stage

Showing The Next Generation What's Possible

Somewhere in Los Angeles, another young athlete is watching. Maybe he doesn't have the resources as the athletes at powerhouse programs and maybe he wonders whether anyone will ever notice his talent. Then he watches The Opening and dreams about standing and competing on that field.

Epps and Stokes, two young men that represent the same city, showed what is possible.

Nike gave Stokes and Epps an opportunity, but their impact goes beyond themselves. Every step they take take, creates a path for someone else to follow. From Los Angeles to Beaverton, they've shown what's possible. They returned home not just as The Opening Finals champions but with an experience and a deeper understanding of the game they love.

Now they are part of a legacy they once watched from a TV screen. The real impact isn't just what they achieved. It's the hope they gave to kids watching from their homes in Los Angeles.