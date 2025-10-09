Top Teams in Utah Rankings Look to Wrap Up Top Seeds in Postseason
Just two weeks remain in the high school football regular season in Utah, and High School on SI Utah will have all the scores you need in one place.
As we head into the weekend, here are five games to watch around the state.
American Fork (6-2) at Corner Canyon (6-1), Thursday
The Chargers, sitting No. 4 in this week’s High School on SI Northwest Region rankings, are looking to lock up the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A playoffs. To do so, they’ll need to beat the Cavemen for the eighth straight time in a Region 3 matchup, which will require slowing down American Fork’s quarterback tandem of senior Kapono Manuela (82-of-144, 1,023 yards, nine TDs) and junior Nate Childs (36-of-65, 451 yards, four TDs).
West Field (6-2) at Fremont (6-2), Thursday
The host Silverwolves are No. 4 in the current UHSAA 5A rankings that will help determine the state bracket in a couple of weeks, which would give them two home games in the playoffs. They can’t afford a loss to the Longhorns — who were 1-10 in their inaugural season a year ago — and will lean on their dual-threat senior QB Manase Tuatagaloa, who has 2,446 total yards and 24 touchdowns.
Cedar (8-0) at Juab (7-1), Friday
First place in the 3A South Region will be on the line when the Reds — No. 1 in the UHSAA 3A rankings — travel to meet the No. 3 Wasps. Both teams feature standout quarterbacks — senior Everett Kelling (2,396 total yards, 30 touchdowns) for Cedar and junior Price Armstong (1,909 passing yards, 18 TDs, 13 interceptions) for Juab.
West Salt Lake City (7-1) at Granger (6-2), Friday
Both the Panthers and Lancers enter this critical 5A Region 4A matchup 5-0 in league play, with West sitting third in the UHSAA 5A rankings and Granger seventh. The Panthers have won five in a row in the series, including 42-0 last season, and are led by junior dual-threat QB Kamden Lopati (2,207 total yards, 32 touchdowns).
Duchesne (7-1) at Kanab (7-1), Friday
The 1A North-leading Eagles travel to meet the South-leading Cowboys, with Duchesne hoping to wrap up the No. 1 seed in the postseason riding its senior duo of RB Kasen Crum (963 yards, 15 TDs) and QB Nashden Goodliffe (1,228 total yards, 19 TDs). Kanab senior RB Hayden Gubler has run for 799 yards and 20 touchdowns.