Top Utah High School Football Program Hires New Head Coach
One of the top high school football teams in Utah has a new head coach.
Corner Canyon High School announced they have hired Casey Sutera to replace Eric Kjar, who left the school to take over as head football coach at Weber State in the college football rankings.
Kjar led Corner Canyon to the Overtime Nationals Championship game this past season, winning 112 games overall including seven Utah high school state football titles.
Corner Canyon Bringing Back Former Defensive Coordinator To Serve As Head Coach
“Wearing Corner Canyon blue again and being on our fields again is amazing,” an Instagram post from Corner Canyon read in announcing the hiring of Sutera. “Welcoming back one of our very own as the new Head Coach of Corner Canyon Football is so exciting. CASEY SUTERA…welcome back!”
Sutera leaves the program at Brighton High School to take over the defending Class 6A UHSAA state champions. He previously served as the defensive coordinator for the Chargers from 2017-21, helping the team win three straight state titles from 2018-20.
Casey Sutera Won 35 Games In Four Seasons At Brighton
For five years prior to joining Kjar at Corner Canyon, Sutera worked under him as the defensive coordinator at Jordan High School.
In his four seasons as head coach at Brighton, Sutera put together a 35-14 record, reaching the state semifinals in 2024 and again last year.
A graduate of Murray High School, Sutera played at Southern Utah for two seasons before transferring to Utah to conclude his college career. He was a defensive lineman who also excelled in high school in track and field.
Corner Canyon Coming Off 12-2 Season In 2025
Corner Canyon finished 12-2 in 2025, but will be replacing several key players led by quarterback Helaman Cusaga and leading rushers Weston Briggs and Kingston Fiefia Cooper.
Jackson Carruth ran for 354 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior for the Chargers while Jaxon Pehrson attempted five passes.