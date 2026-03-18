Utah High School Boys Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up - March 18, 2026

The 2026 Utah boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champions: Westlake Thunder

Runner-Ups: Bingham Miners

Champions: Olympus Titans

Runner-Ups: Bountiful Braves

Champions: Provo Bulldogs

Runner-Ups: Hurricane Tigers

Champions: Morgan Trojans

Runner-Ups: American Heritage Patriots

Champions: South Sevier Rams

Runner-Ups: South Summit Wildcats

Champions: Rich Rebels

Runner-Ups: Bryce Valley Mustangs

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