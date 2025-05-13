Utah's top performing high school softball hitters in 2025: Vote for the best
Utah is an underrated hotbed of talent when it comes to high school softball.
The following names have made quite the impression this softball season after leading in major statistical categories like homeruns, RBIs, batting average and hits.
These players might not be the most highly touted, recruited or covered, but their numbers indicate they are performing at their respective level — and likely impacting victory for their programs.
Take a look at the top hitters in 2025 and vote for who you think is the best at the bottom of the page. The voting poll will close on Tuesday, May 20 at 8 p.m. (PT).
TOP SOFTBALL HITTERS IN UT
(Stats are pulled from MaxPreps.com as of May 13, 2025)
1. Maile Larsen, Pleasant Grove, Sr.
Larsen leads Utah in homeruns with 24. The standout senior is batting .624 with state-best 67 RBIs on 53 hits in 27 games.
2. Allyx Haveron, Springville, Jr.
Haveron is second in homeruns this spring with 18. The junior is batting .570 with 63 RBIs off 49 hits, seven doubles and 41 runs scored in 24 games.
3. Kennadie Blackmer, Box Elder, So.
Blackmer is a standout two-way player from the circle and the plate. She's batting .571 with 18 homers and 58 RBIs on 44 hits in 25 games.
4. Bella Douglas, Bear River, Sr.
Douglas is in the Top 3 in RBIs this season, statewide. She's batting .568 with 16 homers, 15 doubles, 60 RBIs and 54 hits in 30 games.
5. Kiley Griggs, East, Jr.
Griggs is the state leader in stolen bases with 58 in 26 games. She's also batting .514 with 36 hits and 14 RBIs.
6. Lexi Hardman, Morgan, Sr.
Hardman is hitting an impressive .761 in 26 games with 70 hits, 51 runs and 19 RBIs. She also has a .784 on-base percentage.
7. Grace Leary, Riverton, Fr.
This diaper dandy is batting .483 with 11 homers and 53 RBIs off 43 hits in 27 games for a top-ranked team in Utah.
8. Lulu West, Desert Hills, Jr.
Lulu can do it all. As well as being stellar from the pitching circle, she's batting .489 with 48 RBIs, 13 doubles and 13 homers off 43 hits in 28 games.
9. Tava'esina Albert, Provo, Jr.
Albert is batting .750 with 29 RBIs, nine homeruns and nine doubles in 21 hits through just 17 games. She's also drawn 12 walks which has bolstered her on-base percentage to .829.
10. Malia Olson, South Summit, Sr.
Olson is batting .456 with an impressive 53 RBIs, 15 doubles, six homers and 48 runs scored in 52 hits through 33 games this season.
