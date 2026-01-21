Members of Vermont high school wrestling team involved in car crash
Members of a high school wrestling team in Bennington, Vermont were involved in a serious car crash over the weekend.
Katie West, public information coordinator at the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union (SVSU), provided a statement on the motor vehicle accident that occurred on Saturday (Jan. 17) and involved three Mount Anthony Union wrestlers and a coach.
"The accident resulted in student athletes and a coach being transported to a nearby emergency medical center,” the statement said.
The Bennington Banner provided information on the accident.
According to the Vermont State Police (VSP), troopers responded to Bristol Road in Monkton, Vermont, at 5:35 p.m. on Saturday for a two-car accident.
The investigation noted that a 2025 GMC Yukon XL – driven by Chao Xu, 35, of McLean, Virginia – was “sliding out of control” due to snowy and slushy road conditions.
The other vehicle – a 2017 Toyota Tacoma – was being operated by Christopher Glaski, 53, of Bennington, the VSP report noted. The three wrestlers were in the car with Glaski, a Mount Anthony Union assistant wrestling coach.
According to the report, the Yukon crossed the yellow line into the southbound lane and collided with the Tacoma. The accident resulted in “severe contact damage to the front end of both vehicles,” the report continued.
“(Each vehicle was) suspected to be traveling at moderate speeds, and both vehicle’s airbags deployed as a result of the crash,” VSP noted.
Xu and three passengers in the Yukon sustained minor injuries. Glaski and one wrestler had moderate injuries, while two other wrestlers received serious injuries and were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center for treatment.
The Mount Greylock Wrestling Facebook page stated that the Mount Anthony Union squad were on its way home following competition at the two-day Essex High School tournament.
“The coaching staff and team would like to send our thoughts and prayers to Mt. Anthony wrestling team, Mount Anthony Community and to the families of those involved in a horrible motor vehicle accident,” the post noted.
In the joint SVSU and Mt. Anthony Union High School statement, it was noted that they are unable to release further information at this time.
“But we ask for our Mt. Anthony Patriots to stay in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the statement continued. “We understand that this news is upsetting, and we will have support in place for students and staff available starting on Tuesday.”
Mount Anthony Union wrestling, highly touted as a successful program in Vermont, has captured 36 state titles in its history.
Bennington Tri-State Wrestling issued the following statement on its Facebook page: “We ask today that you pray for the MAU Wrestling Team and families that are affected by this tragedy. We ask that if you do not pray, to keep in good thoughts and spirits those that are affected. The wrestling community has always come together in times of toughness and despair, so we ask today that the wrestling community keep MAU coaches, athletes, friends and families in your thoughts and/or prayers through this time.”
