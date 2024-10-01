Vermont high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 Vermont high school football season is here, and High School on SI is entering its second week releasing computer rankings for the state.
Repeating at the No. 1 spot in the latest Division 1 rankings are the unbeaten Champlain Valley Union Redhawks, and No. 2 right behind them remains undefeated Rutland.
A quick look at the Division 2 rankings has an undefeated team remaining at the top in Rice Memorial, with 4-1 Mt. Abraham taking over at No. 2.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to High School on SI's human power rankings — the statewide top 10 — which will be released later this week.
Here are SBLive's latest Vermont football computer rankings, as of September 30, 2024:
VERMONT HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> DIVISION 1
>> DIVISION 2
>> DIVISION 3
