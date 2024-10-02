Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings (10/2/24)
It’s that time of the year, everyone. High school football games kicked off throughout the state of Vermont Sep. 26-28 and there was plenty of great action taking place.
The No. 1 team in the Green Mountain State continues to be Champlain Valley Union followed by a new No. 2 in Rutland.
Here’s the complete breakdown of Vermont's elite high school football teams, heading into Week 5 of the 2024 season, as we see it.
2024 High School On SI Football Top 10 Vermont high school football rankings
1. Champlain Valley Union (5-0)
The RedHawks look like an unstoppable force at this point and their latest win speaks to that. CVU cruised past St. Johnsbury Academy, 55-6. Next up is Middlebury at home.
2. Rutland (5-0)
Last week was a real close call for Rutland, but they still pulled off a 20-13 victory over Burr & Barton. Next up is a matchup versus Essex.
3. Middlebury (4-1)
We just want to say this upcoming Saturday’s tilt between Middlebury and Champlain Valley Union will be a good one.
4. Woodstock (4-0)
The Wasps continued their undefeated start to the season after a convincing 54-14 victory over U-32 last week.
5. Burlington (4-1)
It was an avalanche when it came to the amount of points put up by Burlington, scoring 69 in the victory over Bellows Free Academy last week.
6. Hartford (3-2)
The Hurricanes bounced back last week and defeated Mount Anthony handily 35-0. Next up is a matchup with Bellows Fall.
7. Bellows Falls (4-1)
The Terriers find themselves back in the expert rankings after a hard fought 14-7 win over Fair Haven. Up next is a anticipated meeting with Hartford.
8. Rice Memorial (5-0
The Green Knights kept the good times rolling in a 40-0 victory over Mill River last week. Solid showing by Rice Memorial.
9. Mount Abraham (4-1)
With the Eagles’ lone loss coming against the team ahead of them in these rankings, they enter the mix after a 51-16 throttling of Missisquoi Valley.
10. Bellows Free Academy/Fairfax (5-0)
With the Eagles’ lone loss coming against the team ahead of them in these rankings, they enter the mix after a 51-16 throttling of Missisquoi Valley.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports