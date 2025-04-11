High School

Vermont state championship football team hires new head football coach

On Friday, one of the Green Mountain State's top high school football programs announced its new lead man

Andy Villamarzo

CVU's Alex Provost runs for daylight during the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9016
CVU's Alex Provost runs for daylight during the Redhawks' D1 football semifinal vs the Essex Hornets on Saturday afternoon in Hinesburg D1 Football Semifinal Essex At Cvu 05nov22 9016 / AL FREY/ FOR THE FREE PRESS / USA TODAY NETWORK

One of Vermont's top high school football programs made its decision on who they will have leading their team come the 2025 season.

According to a report by the Burlington Free Press' Alex Abrami, Champlain Valley Union High School has promoted defensive coordinator Frank Parisi to the Redhawks' coaching position.

The Rutland Herald first reported Wednesday the hiring of Parisi, per Abrami's report.

Parisi replaces previous head coach Rahn Fleming, who led Champlain Valley to multiple state championships before stepping down back in January due to health and family reasons.

In Parisi's last two seasons as the defensive coordinator, the Redhawks have given up a total of 196 points. Last season, Champlain Valley rolled by opponents by a 400-point margin (462-62) on their way to an undefeated 11-0 campaign.

"I’ve always wanted to be a head coach. Candidly, I really wanted to continue the culture and development we’ve had over the last four, five years," Parisi said in Abrami's report in a phone interview.

More From High School On SI 

feed

Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi

Published
Andy Villamarzo
ANDY VILLAMARZO

Andy Villamarzo has been a sports writer in the Tampa Bay (FL) Area since 2007, writing for publications such as Tampa Bay Times, The Tampa Tribune, The Suncoast News, Tampa Beacon, Hernando Sun to name a few. Andy resides out of the Tarpon Springs, FL area and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in the summer of 2022 covering the Tampa Bay Area. He has quickly become one of Florida's foremost authorities on high school sports, appearing frequently on podcasts, radio programs and digital broadcasts as an expert on team rankings, recruiting and much more.

Home/Vermont