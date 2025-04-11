Vermont state championship football team hires new head football coach
One of Vermont's top high school football programs made its decision on who they will have leading their team come the 2025 season.
According to a report by the Burlington Free Press' Alex Abrami, Champlain Valley Union High School has promoted defensive coordinator Frank Parisi to the Redhawks' coaching position.
The Rutland Herald first reported Wednesday the hiring of Parisi, per Abrami's report.
Parisi replaces previous head coach Rahn Fleming, who led Champlain Valley to multiple state championships before stepping down back in January due to health and family reasons.
In Parisi's last two seasons as the defensive coordinator, the Redhawks have given up a total of 196 points. Last season, Champlain Valley rolled by opponents by a 400-point margin (462-62) on their way to an undefeated 11-0 campaign.
"I’ve always wanted to be a head coach. Candidly, I really wanted to continue the culture and development we’ve had over the last four, five years," Parisi said in Abrami's report in a phone interview.
