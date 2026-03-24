Oklahoma High Schools Turn to New Coaches to Revive Winless Football Programs

High schools in Tulsa, Oklahoma have brought on new coaches with the hope of turning around struggling football programs.

According to Touchdown Friday Night, Memorial High School has hired Bryce Mack, while Daniel Webster High School has tabbed Josh Calvert as its new coach.

Bryce Mack

Mack takes over a Chargers program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2015. Memorial also hasn’t won a game since the 2022 season, when they beat East Central for its only victory that year.

In each of the last three seasons, the Chargers have had a 0-10 record.

Mack is a young coach on the rise. A 2020 graduate of Chaminade College Preparatory School in West Hills, California, he was a starting linebacker for two seasons at Division II’s Northwestern Oklahoma State.

In his senior season at Chaminade, Mack finished with 80 tackles, an interception and a caused fumble. Mack suffered an injury in college that ended his playing career, but he soon became an assistant linebackers coach at NWOSU.

Mack was soon promoted to assistant defensive coordinator for the Rangers. Last season, he was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Hart High School in Santa Clarita, California.

The Hawks went 8-4 in their 2025 season, beating Mayfair 52-24 in the opening round of the CIF Southern Section Division VII playoffs before losing 22-21 to Palm Springs in the quarterfinals.

Josh Calvert

Calvert, a familiar face across the OSSAA football landscape, inherits a Webster Warriors team that hasn’t won a game since the program was revived two years ago.

The Warriors are a combined 0-20 in the last two seasons. Before that, the program didn’t exist for more than four years.

Webster has also not had a winning record since they went 6-4 in 1995.

But Calvert, a former head coach at Kiefer, will look to get the Warriors’ program back on track.

Calvert coached at Kiefer from 2008 to 2018. He compiled a 94-37 record in that span and guided the Trojans to six straight 10-win seasons and five district crowns.

Last year, Calvert was an assistant coach at Metro Christian. From 2021 to 2023, he was a linebackers coach and wrestling assistant at Sapulpa.

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