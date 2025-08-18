15 Must-See Virginia High School Football Games in the 2025 Regular Season
The start of the Virginia high school football season is more than a week away.
Here’s the list of the 15 best games in the 2025 regular season.
Maury at Cardinal Gibbons (N.C.), Aug. 29
The two-time Virginia Class 5 champ Commodores travel to Raleigh to open the 2025 campaign against Gibbons (ranked No. 6 in the High School on SI North Carolina Preseason Top 25), who reached the North Carolina Class 4A semifinals in 2023 and 2024.
Oscar Smith at Gonzaga College (D.C.) Aug. 29
The defending Virginia Class 6 champ Tigers open their season in the nation’s capital against one of the elite from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, considered one of the country’s best private school leagues,
Henry A. Wise at King’s Fork, Sept. 5
After its season ended at the hands of Maury in the Virginia Class 5 quarterfinals last fall, King’s Fork starts the new season against Maryland 4A state powerhouse (ranked No. 7 in the High School on SI Maryland Preseason Top 25) whose 2024 campaign opened with a loss to Maury.
James Madison at Lake Braddock, Sept. 5
Two of Northern Virginia’s best who reached the Virginia Class 6 semifinals last year kick off the 2025 campaign.
Maury at Varina, Sept. 5
This could be the “Game of the Year” of the Virginia public regular season as Varina, last year’s Class 4 runners-up, welcome the reigning Class 5 champs in a heavyweight matchup between the 757 (Hampton Roads region) and 804 (Richmond area).
Woodberry Forest School at Trinity Episcopal, Sept. 13
Woodberry Forest begins defense of its 2024 Virginia Prep League title against Trinity which has designs on claiming the 2025 VPL crown.
Georgetown Prep (Md.) at Benedictine College Prep, Sept. 20
The Virginia Independent School Athletic Association (VISAA) Division I champs welcome the Interstate Athletic Conference (IAC) champs, led by University of Oregon commit Immanuel Iheanacho, arguably the country’s top offensive linemen.
Georgetown Prep (Md.) at Woodberry Forest School, Sept. 26
The Little Hoyas (ranked No. 12 in the High School on SI Maryland Preseason Top 25) and 6-foot-7, 350-pound man-child Immanuel Iheanacho head to Central Virginia to battle the Virginia Prep League champ Tigers.
King’s Fork at Oscar Smith, Sept. 26
The Tigers welcome King’s Fork which gave them their toughest regular season match (27-12) last season, as this year’s winner will get the inside track to Southeastern District title.
Lafayette at Poquoson, Sept. 26
The Bay River Division title will likely be at stake as 2024 Class 2 semifinalist Poquoson hosts last fall’s Class 3 semifinalist Lafayette.
Benedictine College Prep at Gonzaga College (D.C.), Oct. 3
Elite interior play will be the main course as Benedictine offensive linemen Maddox Cochrane, who’s committed to Wisconsin, collides with Gonzaga’s defensive rush ends Carter Meadows (Michigan) and Tyson Harley (Penn State).
Highland Springs at Phoebus, Oct. 3
Another 757/804 tilt as four-time reigning Class 4 champ Phoebus, which enters the 2025 campaign with a 49-game winning streak, welcomes perennial Class 6 contender Highland Springs.
Sherando at Kettle Run, Oct. 17
Kettle Run, which reached the Class 3 state final last year, hosts 2024 Class 4 semifinalist Sherando in a match that should have huge implications in the Northwestern District title race.
Varina at Highland Springs, Oct. 30
Bragging rights in the Richmond region, as well as the Capital Region crown, could be on the line.
Episcopal at Woodberry Forest School, Nov. 8
Dubbed “The South’s Oldest High School Rivalry,” the private school squads meet for the 124th time with Woodberry holding a 61-53-9 advantage.