Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025

The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.

Buffalo Gap 48, Riverheads 21

Glenvar 41, Gretna 6

Grayson County 42, Wythe 15

Green Run 20, Indian River 14

Highland Springs 21, Hermitage 13

Jefferson Forest 49, George Washington 7

Kettle Run 35, Skyline 14

Lafayette 23, Phoebus 18

Lake Taylor 40, Petersburg 26

Liberty Christian 14, Heritage 7

Magna Vista 65, Lord Botetourt 34

Maury 49, King's Fork 6

Oscar Smith 48, Dale 7

Poquoson 19, Armstrong/Kennedy 14

Rye Cove 32, Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 12

Stone Bridge 20, Riverbend 19

Strasburg 45, Stuarts Draft 25

