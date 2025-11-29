Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
The 2025 Virginia high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from this weekend.
Virginia high school football final scores, results — November 28, 2025
Buffalo Gap 48, Riverheads 21
Glenvar 41, Gretna 6
Grayson County 42, Wythe 15
Green Run 20, Indian River 14
Highland Springs 21, Hermitage 13
Jefferson Forest 49, George Washington 7
Kettle Run 35, Skyline 14
Lafayette 23, Phoebus 18
Lake Taylor 40, Petersburg 26
Liberty Christian 14, Heritage 7
Magna Vista 65, Lord Botetourt 34
Maury 49, King's Fork 6
Oscar Smith 48, Dale 7
Poquoson 19, Armstrong/Kennedy 14
Rye Cove 32, Eastside [Coeburn/St. Paul] 12
Stone Bridge 20, Riverbend 19
Strasburg 45, Stuarts Draft 25
