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2026 VHSL Softball State Tournament: Quarterfinal Matchups Set Across All Six Classifications

Defending champions Midlothian, Tuscarora, Broadway, Central Woodstock and Eastside remain alive as state quarterfinal play begins June 9.
Harry Lichtman|
Grassfield softball made it to the Class 6-state quarterfinals.
Grassfield softball made it to the Class 6-state quarterfinals. | Grassfield Softball

The 2026 Virginia High School League (VHSL) high school softball state quarterfinal matchups are set for Tuesday, June 9.

A New Champion Guaranteed in Class 6

In Class 6, there will be a new state champion with Glen Allen competing in the Class 5 bracket. Western Branch, the runners-up from 2025, made it to the state quarterfinals with a chance at redemption. The regional champions here include Grassfield, Independence, West Springfield, and James Madison.

Midlothian's Class 5 Repeat Bid

Class 5 is a different case with defending champion Midlothian making it to the state quarterfinals with a chance to go back-to-back. They will compete in a bracket with regional champions Lightridge (their next opponent), Kellam, Matoaca, and Granby.

Tuscarora Faces Familiar Foe in Class 4

Class 4's defending champion Tuscarora is also back in the quarterfinals seeking a second straight state championship. The Titans will next face Jefferson Forest, whom they beat in the 2025 state title game. Tuscarora is one of four regional champions alongside Dinwiddie, James Wood, and Jamestown.

In Class 3, Broadway Returns

Class 3's 2025 state champion Broadway returns with a chance for another title. The Gobblers are also regional champions with schools like New Kent, Abingdon, and Fauquier.

Class 2 Has Championship Rematch Possibilities

Class 2 features both teams from last year's state championship game in the quarterfinals. Central Woodstock looks to go back-to-back, while King William seeks redemption. However, the regional champions here are Appomattox County, Poquoson, Strasburg, and Richlands.

Eastside Seeks Another Class 1 Title

Class 1 also features both participants from the 2025 state championship game, with Eastside looking to repeat, and Auburn hoping for different results in the end. The two schools are also regional champions alongside Rappahannock and Buffalo Gap. As a result, don't count out the possibility of a championship rematch.

Virginia High School Softball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Matchups (VHSL) - June 7

CLASS 6

James Madison vs. Battlefield

West Springfield vs. Western Branch

Independence vs. Yorktown

Grassfield vs. Lake Braddock

CLASS 5

Kellam vs. Menchville

Matoaca vs. Riverbend

Granby vs. Ocean Lakes

Lightridge vs. Midlothian

CLASS 4

Dinwiddie vs. Glouchester

James Wood vs. Woodgrove

Jamestown vs. Patrick Henry

Tuscarora vs. Jefferson Forest

CLASS 3

Abingdon vs. Rustburg

New Kent vs. Skyline

Broadway vs. Staunton River

Fauquier vs. York

CLASS 2

Appomattox County vs. Lee

Poquoson vs. Central Woodstock

Strasburg vs. King William

Richlands vs. Liberty

CLASS 1

Auburn vs. Honaker

Rappahannock vs. WIlliam Campbell

Buffalo Gap vs. Lancaster

Eastside vs. George Wythe

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Harry Lichtman
HARRY LICHTMAN

Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.

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