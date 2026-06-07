2026 VHSL Softball State Tournament: Quarterfinal Matchups Set Across All Six Classifications
The 2026 Virginia High School League (VHSL) high school softball state quarterfinal matchups are set for Tuesday, June 9.
A New Champion Guaranteed in Class 6
In Class 6, there will be a new state champion with Glen Allen competing in the Class 5 bracket. Western Branch, the runners-up from 2025, made it to the state quarterfinals with a chance at redemption. The regional champions here include Grassfield, Independence, West Springfield, and James Madison.
Midlothian's Class 5 Repeat Bid
Class 5 is a different case with defending champion Midlothian making it to the state quarterfinals with a chance to go back-to-back. They will compete in a bracket with regional champions Lightridge (their next opponent), Kellam, Matoaca, and Granby.
Tuscarora Faces Familiar Foe in Class 4
Class 4's defending champion Tuscarora is also back in the quarterfinals seeking a second straight state championship. The Titans will next face Jefferson Forest, whom they beat in the 2025 state title game. Tuscarora is one of four regional champions alongside Dinwiddie, James Wood, and Jamestown.
In Class 3, Broadway Returns
Class 3's 2025 state champion Broadway returns with a chance for another title. The Gobblers are also regional champions with schools like New Kent, Abingdon, and Fauquier.
Class 2 Has Championship Rematch Possibilities
Class 2 features both teams from last year's state championship game in the quarterfinals. Central Woodstock looks to go back-to-back, while King William seeks redemption. However, the regional champions here are Appomattox County, Poquoson, Strasburg, and Richlands.
Eastside Seeks Another Class 1 Title
Class 1 also features both participants from the 2025 state championship game, with Eastside looking to repeat, and Auburn hoping for different results in the end. The two schools are also regional champions alongside Rappahannock and Buffalo Gap. As a result, don't count out the possibility of a championship rematch.
Virginia High School Softball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Matchups (VHSL) - June 7
CLASS 6
James Madison vs. Battlefield
West Springfield vs. Western Branch
Independence vs. Yorktown
Grassfield vs. Lake Braddock
CLASS 5
Kellam vs. Menchville
Matoaca vs. Riverbend
Granby vs. Ocean Lakes
Lightridge vs. Midlothian
CLASS 4
Dinwiddie vs. Glouchester
James Wood vs. Woodgrove
Jamestown vs. Patrick Henry
Tuscarora vs. Jefferson Forest
CLASS 3
Abingdon vs. Rustburg
New Kent vs. Skyline
Broadway vs. Staunton River
Fauquier vs. York
CLASS 2
Appomattox County vs. Lee
Poquoson vs. Central Woodstock
Strasburg vs. King William
Richlands vs. Liberty
CLASS 1
Auburn vs. Honaker
Rappahannock vs. WIlliam Campbell
Buffalo Gap vs. Lancaster
Eastside vs. George Wythe
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Harry Lichtman is a sports reporter based in Montgomery County, MD and the DC area. He also writes for Capitals Outsider and LastWordOnSports, and previously wrote for MLB Report, The Sports Pulse, the Baltimore Jewish Times, the Montgomery County Sentinel, and The Bottom Line newspaper at Frostburg State University. In 2020, Harry won an MDDC Press award for a story about former high school lacrosse head coach Jeff Fritz. Harry has been writing since 2016.