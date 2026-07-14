Iowa High School Baseball: Class 3A, 4A Substate Finals Set
The final two Iowa high school baseball classes for substate finals are now set, as semifinals took place on the diamond Monday night.
Up first, though, will be substate finals in Class 1A and Class 2A on Tuesday night. The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament for those two classes begins Monday, July 20 at Merchant Park in Carroll, Iowa.
Class 3A and Class 4A state tournament games also start on Monday, July 20, with those tournaments taking place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Cinderella Run Continues For Waterloo West
After stunning Fort Dodge on the road last week, Waterloo West did the same to Mason City in a Class 4A substate semifinal, advancing, 5-4. The Wahawks will now take on Waukee, who received a bye into the finals.
Dowling Catholic eliminated Ankeny, Bettendorf bested Dubuque Hempstead, Lewis Central put up 16 in a win over Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa City Liberty dominated Clinton, Waukee Northwest survived vs. Iowa City High, Southeast Polk downed Linn-Mar and West Des Moines Valley silenced Ankeny Centennial.
Zander Murray’s No-Hitter Carries Cedar Rapids Xavier
Cedar Rapids Xavier received a no-hitter on the mound from Zander Murray to move into a Class 3A substate final with a 4-0 victory over Des Moines Christian. The Saints will now take on Boone for a spot in the elite eight, as the Toreadors knocked off Ballard, 2-1.
Saydel, a state quarterfinalist a year ago, was eliminated by Bondurant-Farrar, 3-2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton upset Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 4-0 in another contest.
Carlisle, Clear Creek-Amana, Western Dubuque, Waverly-Shell Rock, Independence, Harlan Community, Knoxville, MOC-Floyd Valley, North Polk, Davenport Assumption and Solon all advanced as favorites.
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, ranked fourth in the High School On SI Iowa State Rankings which take into account teams from all four classes, dominated Decorah, 6-1.
Substate finals in Class 3A and Class 4A will take place on Wednesday, July 15. All games will begin at 7 p.m.
Iowa High School Baseball Substate Championships
Class 3A
- Bondurant-Farrar vs.Knoxville
- Harlan Community at Carlisle
- Independence at Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley
- Waverly-Shell Rock at North Polk
- Davenport Assumption at Solon
- Boone at Cedar Rapids Xavier
Class 4A
- West Des Moines Valley at Cedar Falls
- Waukee Northwest at Indianola
- Dowling Catholic at Johnston
- Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley
- Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Lewis Central at Sioux City East
- Waterloo West at Waukee
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker