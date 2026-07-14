Iowa High School Baseball: Class 3A, 4A Substate Finals Set

The final two Iowa high school baseball classes for substate finals are now set, as semifinals took place on the diamond Monday night.

Up first, though, will be substate finals in Class 1A and Class 2A on Tuesday night. The Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament for those two classes begins Monday, July 20 at Merchant Park in Carroll, Iowa.

Class 3A and Class 4A state tournament games also start on Monday, July 20, with those tournaments taking place in Cedar Rapids, Iowa from Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Cinderella Run Continues For Waterloo West

After stunning Fort Dodge on the road last week, Waterloo West did the same to Mason City in a Class 4A substate semifinal, advancing, 5-4. The Wahawks will now take on Waukee, who received a bye into the finals.

Dowling Catholic eliminated Ankeny, Bettendorf bested Dubuque Hempstead, Lewis Central put up 16 in a win over Council Bluffs Lincoln, Iowa City Liberty dominated Clinton, Waukee Northwest survived vs. Iowa City High, Southeast Polk downed Linn-Mar and West Des Moines Valley silenced Ankeny Centennial.

Zander Murray’s No-Hitter Carries Cedar Rapids Xavier

Cedar Rapids Xavier received a no-hitter on the mound from Zander Murray to move into a Class 3A substate final with a 4-0 victory over Des Moines Christian. The Saints will now take on Boone for a spot in the elite eight, as the Toreadors knocked off Ballard, 2-1.

Saydel, a state quarterfinalist a year ago, was eliminated by Bondurant-Farrar, 3-2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton upset Sioux City Bishop Heelan, 4-0 in another contest.

Carlisle, Clear Creek-Amana, Western Dubuque, Waverly-Shell Rock, Independence, Harlan Community, Knoxville, MOC-Floyd Valley, North Polk, Davenport Assumption and Solon all advanced as favorites.

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, ranked fourth in the High School On SI Iowa State Rankings which take into account teams from all four classes, dominated Decorah, 6-1.

Substate finals in Class 3A and Class 4A will take place on Wednesday, July 15. All games will begin at 7 p.m.

Iowa High School Baseball Substate Championships

Class 3A

Bondurant-Farrar vs.Knoxville

Harlan Community at Carlisle

Independence at Western Dubuque

Clear Creek-Amana at Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at MOC-Floyd Valley

Waverly-Shell Rock at North Polk

Davenport Assumption at Solon

Boone at Cedar Rapids Xavier

Class 4A

West Des Moines Valley at Cedar Falls

Waukee Northwest at Indianola

Dowling Catholic at Johnston

Southeast Polk at Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Bettendorf at Pleasant Valley

Iowa City Liberty at Cedar Rapids Prairie

Lewis Central at Sioux City East

Waterloo West at Waukee