Clear Lake Ready To Roar Once More On Football Field In 2026

The Clear Lake football team not only went unbeaten during the 2025 Iowa high school football regular season, but they also scored a victory over eventual Class 3A state champion Nevada.

While the Lions would be eliminated from the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Football Playoffs by Nevada later in the year, they prepare to enter 2026 with plenty of confidence, momentum and talent on the gridiron.

Led by multi-year starting quarterback Jaxson McIntire, Clear Lake averaged 40 points per game and allowed just 5.4, scoring six shutout victories. They earned five wins over teams with a winning record and went four consecutive weeks without allowing a point during one stretch of the season.

High School On SI Iowa picked Clear Lake 11th in the preseason way too early Top 25 for the coming season. The Lions finished 20th in the final 2025 poll.

Several Long-Time Rivals Remain On Clear Lake’s 2026 Schedule

The Lions are very familiar with a number of their opponents. Not only is this year two in the two-year cycle for high school football in Iowa, the schedule features the likes of Humboldt, Webster City, Iowa Falls-Alden and Charles City - all of whom are North Central Conference teams like Clear Lake.

Up first for the Lions will be a road trip to Forest City, followed by the home opener for the year vs. Humboldt. They travel to Webster City during Week 3 action before back-to-back games at Lions Field vs. Nevada and Independence.

Two straight on the road follow to start October, with trips to Benton and Iowa Falls-Alden. Clear Lake concludes the regular season at home vs. Charles City and on the road at West Delaware.

Last year, only Nevada scored double figures vs. the Clear Lake defense, as they posted shutouts vs. Independence, Iowa Falls-Alden, Charles City, West Delaware and Mount Vernon.

Offense Runs Through Jaxson McIntire For Lions

University of South Dakota commit Jaxson McIntire has been a constant for Clear Lake on both sides of the football since his arrival. Last year, he completed 69 percent of his passes for 1,605 yards and 19 touchdowns.

McIntire is also a very capable runner, racking up over 400 yards and nine scores. The Lions might need more of that this coming fall after the graduation of Sam Dodge and Kolby Hodnefield, who had almost 1,200 combined yards and 22 touchdowns a year ago.

Dwight Jones ran for 90 yards and a pair of scores on 21 carries as a junior while Maddon McIntire - who earned an Iowa State offer as a freshman - averaged 12 yards per carry.

The younger McIntire will also be the leading returning receiver after catching 14 passes for 222 yards with three scores. Carson Riser is another emerging threat, as he had 14 receptions for 206 yards and a pair of scores.

Defense Is The Name Of The Game At Clear Lake

While the offense gets a lot of the attention with impressive stats and big numbers, what the Lion defense does on a weekly basis is nearly impossible.

Along with recording six shutouts and holding all but one other regular season team to a touchdown or less, Clear Lake’s defense forced 23 turnovers, scored eight defensive and special teams touchdowns and recorded 30 quarterback sacks.

Leading tackler Raif Baack is back, as he had 105 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and a pair of quarterback sacks as a junior. Jaxson McIntire had 41 tackles and three tackles for loss with two interceptions, and Davidae Coleman registered 14 tackles for loss and four quarterback sacks.

Isaac Brownlee, who committed to the University of Pennsylvania during the offseason, had 21 passes defended and three interceptions, returning one for a score. He finished with 25 total tackles.

2026 Clear Lake High School Football Schedule

Aug. 28 - at Forest City

Sept. 4 - vs. Humboldt

Sept. 11 - at Webster City

Sept. 18 - vs. Nevada

Sept. 25 - vs. Independence

Oct. 2 - at Benton

Oct. 9 - at Iowa Falls-Alden

Oct. 16 - vs. Charles City

Oct. 23 - at West Delaware