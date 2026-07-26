Top Florida High School Football Team, Head Coach Part Ways

One of the top Florida high school football programs in the state has parted ways with its head coach just days before the start of practice for the 2026 season.

Carlos Woods, who led Booker High School to the Class 3A Florida High School Athletic Association State Football Championship semifinals last year, has been removed as both head coach of the program and athletic director.

The Tornadoes fell in the final four to Raines, 28-8, ending the season 12-2 overall.

Carlos Woods Offers Kind Words After Parting Ways With Booker High School

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served as athletic director and head football coach at Booker High School,” Woods said in a statement to ABC 7 out of Florida. “It has been an honor to work alongside such dedicated student-athletes, coaches, faculty and staff.

“I want to sincerely thank the Newtown community and every family who entrusted me with the privilege of coaching and mentoring their sons. Those relationships and the memories we created together will always mean a great deal to me.”

Woods lasted just one season leading the Booker program. After falling to Auburn in his first game with the Tornadoes, Woods and Booker reeled off 12 consecutive victories, including dominating postseason wins over Mulberry, 75-0, Bayshore, 68-0, and Nature Coast Tech, 50-14, before the loss to Raines.

Former Booker Head Football Coach Won Super Bowl In NFL

Prior to entering into the high school football coaching ranks, Woods was on the coaching staff for the Indianapolis Colts of the National Football League (NFL). He served as a scouting assistant in 2006, a defensive quality control coach in 2007 and an administrative assistant to the coaching staff in 2008.

In 2006, the Colts won the Super Bowl, finishing that season 12-4. They went 13-3 and 12-4 the following two seasons.

Top Florida High School Opens 2026 Season Against State Champion Venice

The Tornadoes are scheduled to open the 2026 season on Friday, August 21 against Venice at home in Sarasota, Florida.

Booker will be replacing starting quarterback Joel Morris, as he threw for almost 2,400 yards and 29 touchdowns. Mike Peterson rushed for 544 yards and nine scores as a junior, as Mylin Brown added 371 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman.

All total, the Tornadoes ran for over 2,300 yards and scored 36 touchdowns on the ground.

Top receivers Kobran Waters (18 receptions, 303 yards, three touchdowns) and Jayvian Hoffmann (11 receptions, 178 yards, two touchdowns) are back, as the defense boasts Tylor Morton, Keshon Campbell, Kymani Sellers, Jordan Booker, Maleek Lee and Peyton Brewer.

Lee had 7.5 quarterback sacks as a junior while Sellers recorded 5.5 with 23 quarterback hurries.