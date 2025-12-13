A 60-Year Football Tradition Disappeared in Virginia’s 757 — So One Man Restored It Himself
The Peninsula District has long been one of the most concentrated hotbeds of high school football talent in America — a compact stretch of schools across Newport News and Hampton, Virginia, anchored in the heart of the 757, a region nationally recognized for producing elite athletes for generations.
A Football Region Unlike Any Other
Quarterbacks, multi-sport icons, and future NFL stars all began here long before the rest of the country learned their names. And for more than 60 years, one annual tradition connected that history: the release of the Peninsula All-District team.
For the First Time in 60 Years, Nothing
This year, for the first time in over six decades, the Peninsula District did not release an All-District list. In a community built on legacy, tradition, and pride, that silence was more than a clerical oversight — it left an emotional void. The All-District announcement had always been the moment where a season’s worth of work was validated and history was acknowledged. To see it vanish without explanation felt jarring for players, coaches, alumni, and anyone who understands the cultural weight of the district.
Growing Up in a Legacy
That absence hit me personally. I grew up the son of Tommy Reamon Sr., a High School Hall of Fame coach whose career stretched more than forty years across the 757. In our home, and in the communities he served, the All-District list was the first holy grail. Before dreams of college football, before scholarships or signing days, before the NFL ever entered the conversation — making All-District was the milestone every player chased.
I remember waiting for that list as a kid with the same anticipation today’s athletes reserve for sneaker releases or social media rankings. And when it finally appeared, I studied the names like scripture: Aaron Brooks, Allen Iverson, Ronald Curry, Michael Vick, Jerod Mayo, David Macklin, Kwamie Lassiter, Elton Brown, Marques Hagans, Antoine Bethea, B.W. Webb, Tyrod Taylor, just to name a few. They weren’t just local legends — they became national icons, and all of their journeys began on the same fields the kids of today still compete on.
The Rise of New-Age Exposure
Platforms like SportsPlug757, along with the broader rise of social media, have fundamentally reshaped how young athletes are discovered and evaluated. A great play can reach a national audience in seconds. Kids can build personal brands, attract recruiting attention early, and showcase themselves in ways previous generations could only dream about. Social media has opened doors that didn’t exist twenty or even ten years ago —widening exposure and giving athletes more control over their narrative.
Recognition Still Matters
Recognition has always carried real weight. For decades, that All-District selection was often the only stamp a player had to validate their season. It was a marker of excellence, a signal to college coaches, and a source of confidence for athletes learning who they could become. So when I learned the district wouldn’t release a list this year, I knew exactly what that impact would feel like. Without that moment, a generation of deserving young men risked slipping through the cracks.
Why I Took Responsibility
As a lifelong fan of the Peninsula District, I spent the season bouncing from stadium to stadium, watching the next generation compete under the same lights I once dreamed beneath. By chance more than design, I ended up seeing every team in the district play at least three games, so when the news broke — for the first time in 60 years — that no All-District list would be released, I felt a responsibility rise. Not as a former coach or NFL scout, but as someone raised in this community, shaped by its football culture, and fully aware of what recognition means here.
I decided to create my own list — not to replace the legacy of the official All-District release, but to ensure this year’s athletes didn’t go unseen. These selections are mine, built entirely from my own evaluations, observations, and a full season of watching every team in the district compete, shaped by years of coaching and evaluating the game at the high school, college, and professional levels. I also spoke with a coach from every program to make sure my perspective aligned with what they saw every day in practice. More than statistics, this list reflects technique, discipline, effort, leadership, and those subtle plays — backside pursuit, great blocks, clean footwork — that define real football but rarely make social media.
Offensive MVP: Marcus Chapman '27, QB, Hampton High School
In a district that has produced some of the most electric quarterbacks in the country, Marcus Chapman carved out a season worthy of the Peninsula’s lineage. The Hampton High signal-caller threw for 1,793 yards, completing 101 of 160 attempts with 17 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, and added an outstanding 683 rushing yards and 20 rushing touchdowns that showcased his dual-threat ability. Chapman played with poise, command, and the rare ability to elevate his offense in critical moments — the traits that define high-level quarterbacking in a region known for producing them. His efficiency, leadership, and versatility made him the most impactful offensive player in the district this season.
All-City Selection: Offense
1ST TEAM ALL CITY
2ND TEAM ALL CITY
Quarterback
Quarterback
Running Back
Running Backs (RB)
Wide Receiver
Wide Receiver
Tight End
Tight End
Offensive Line
Offensive Line
Athlete
Athlete
All-City Selection: Special Teams
1st Team All-City
2nd Team All-City
Kick Returner
Kick Returner
Punt Returner
Punt Returner
Kicker / Punter
Kicker / Punter
Defensive MVP: Tracy Pope Jr. '26, LB, Warwick High School
Few defenders in the 757 — at any level — put together a résumé as complete as Tracy Pope Jr. did this year. The linebacker was a disruptive force from Week 1 to Week 10, finishing with 85 total tackles, including 40 assisted stops and an eye-popping 18 tackles for loss. He added 10 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 3 forced fumbles, 1 defensive touchdown, 3 interceptions, 2 pass breakups, and even 2 tackles resulting in safeties. Pope was everywhere — a tone-setter, a drive-ender, and the heartbeat of his defense. His ability to impact the game on all three downs made him my clear choice for Defensive MVP.
All-City Selection: Defense
1st Team All-City
2nd Team All-City
Defensive End
Defensive End
Defensive Line
Defensive Line
Linebacker
Linebacker
Safety
Safety
Defensive Back
Defensive Back
Athlete
Athlete
All-City Selection: All Rookie (8th & 9th Grade)
The All-City Rookie Team features some of the most promising young talent across the Peninsula, representing the next wave of standouts in the 757. At quarterback, Zi’yon Phillips (Kecoughtan), Zavier Wyatt (Woodside), and Aedin Worst (Denbigh) each showed poise and natural command well beyond their age. The backfield is anchored by three emerging runners: Jeremiah Jenkins (Woodside), Brian Gray (Denbigh), and varsity standout Avione Tucker (Warwick), all of whom flashed next-level instincts and toughness.
On the perimeter, versatile playmakers Caleb Trotter (Heritage), Caleb Wiggins (Woodside), and Jasiah Galloway (Heritage) contributed as two-way threats, demonstrating the dual-role impact coaches covet in rising underclassmen. The trenches are loaded with young strength and potential, including Michael Ross and David Morman (Kecoughtan), Evan Tisdale and Efrem Studwell (Bethel), Cameron Dobbs Moss (Woodside), and Bryson Ashley (Hampton)—all capable of playing on either side of the line of scrimmage.
Defensively, Jayvion Copeland (Menchville) emerged as one of the top young linebackers in the district, while Zymir Eley (Warwick) showcased high-level range and instincts at safety. Damear Morris (Warwick) made his presence felt as a physical interior defensive tackle. Rounding out the group were dynamic athletes Joshua Blackwell (Phoebus) and Jabori Jackson (Woodside), both of whom proved they can contribute in multiple phases of the game.
Final Thought
A season was played, work was put in, and young men showed up every weekend believing it mattered. When a tradition that had stood for 60 years suddenly disappeared, something had to be done. So I took action — not for attention, not for debate, but for the players who deserved to be seen. If this list sparks conversation, that’s fine. If it creates disagreement, that’s expected. But if it gives even one athlete confidence, motivation, or belief that his effort was recognized, then it did exactly what it was meant to do.