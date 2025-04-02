Bishop Ireton senior represents DMV well in McDonald’s Game
Nyla Brooks shined on national television Tuesday evening in the McDonald’s All-American Game at Barclays Center.
Amidst the bright lights in Brooklyn, New York, the Bishop Ireton senior basketball star finished with 11 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and blocked a shot for the East squad who fell to the West, 104-82.
Brooks, a University of North Carolina signee, made school history at Bishop Ireton when she was named to the McDonald’s All-American team.
“I feel like just being the first McDonald’s All-American there it’s an honor,” said Brooks, ‘”just paving the way for the younger kids coming after me I just feel like BI is going to be the place to be in the DMV area and I feel like that’s the best school for it to be at.”
It’s been a busy week for Brooks who scored 25 points and was named MVP and helped Bishop Ireton capture The Throne National Championship a few days earlier. She also finished with 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and three steals in Bishop Ireton’s 61-44 victory over DMV rival Sidwell Friends in the championship game.
Bishop Ireton, who entered the tournament as the No. 6 seed, also beat Mater Dei, 62-57, and Bishop McNamara, 43-42, during the three-day event.
Bishop Ireton competes in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and had played their league rival three times during the regular season before squaring off against the Lady Mustangs in The Throne. Bishop McNamara beat Bishop Ireton all three times during the regular season so the Cardinals were ready for the rematch.
“The WCAC is one of the toughest conferences in high school,” said Brooks, a five-star recruit who was named the 2025 Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
The 6-foot-2 wing helped Bishop Ireton capture the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship and earned numerous individual accolades including being named the WCAC Player of the Year.
Brooks, who averaged 18.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.0 block per game, scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in Bishop Ireton’s 58-51 win over Paul VI Catholic High School in the state championship game.
The future North Carolina Tar Heel boasts a 3.81 grade point average and is scheduled to participate in the Jordan Brand Classic in Washington, DC later this month before she heads off to college.
“This represents all the hard work I’ve been doing since I was a little kid,” said Brooks.