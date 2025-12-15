Final 2025 Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings
The 2025 Virginia high school football season is over. After winning a second straight Class 6 state championship, Oscar Smith completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 in the High School on SI Virginia Top 25.
The Tigers (13-1 overall) routed No. 9 North Stafford, 44-0, in the title game at James Madison University. The Chesapeake school won its final 13 decisions after a season-opening loss at Gonzaga College (D.C.), which reached the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division title and finished No. 1 in the High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10 poll.
Off a third straight Class 5 state title, Maury is No. 2 in the final Virginia Top 25. The Commodores defeated No. 7 Highland Springs at James Madison Saturday.
Varina is No. 3 after claiming the Class 4 state championship with a 47-0 win over No. 24 Loudoun County at Liberty University. The Blue Devils’ only loss was a 14-13 decision to Maury in the opening weekend of September.
Class 5 state semifinalist Stone Bridge and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champ Benedictine College Prep complete the Top 5. The final second 5 features The Saint James Performance Academy, Highland Springs, Indian River, North Stafford and Green Run.
Strasburg, off its first state championship (Class 2), finished No. 24. Virginia Prep League Tri-champs Trinity Episcopal School (No. 14) and Woodberry Forest School (No. 17) and VISAA Division 2 champ North Cross School (No. 18) also placed.
Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll for the 2025 season:
1. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 13-1
Last week: Defeated No. 9 North Stafford, 44-0, Virginia Class 6 state final
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION
2. MAURY
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 14-1
Last week: Defeated No. 7 Highland Springs, 25-7, Virginia Class 5 state final
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION
3. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 13-2
Last week: Defeated No. 24 Loudoun County, 47-0. Virginia Class 4 final
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION
4. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 11-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 11-1
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 1 CHAMPION
6. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 8-1
SEASON HIGHLIGHTS - In their inaugural season, the Strivers only lost to nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy (Md.) and defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel, which finished No. 6 in the final High School on SI Maryland Top 25.
7. HIGHLAND SPRINGS
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 11-4
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Maury, 24-7, Virginia Class 5 state final
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST
8. INDIAN RIVER
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 11-3
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
9. NORTH STAFFORD
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-3
Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 44-0, Virginia Class 6 state final
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST
10. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 11-1
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION A FINALIST
11. HUGUENOT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 11-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B FINALIST
12. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 11-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGiON B FINALIST
13. LOUISA COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 11-1
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
14. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 9-2
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION 1 FINALIST & VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE TRI-CHAMPION
15. RIVERBEND
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 11-1
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION D FINALIST
16. DINWIDDIE
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 11-1
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 7-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE TRI-CHAMPION
18. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 9-2
SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION 2 CHAMPION
20. WEST SPRINGFIELD
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 10-3
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST
21. THOMAS DALE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 10-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A FINALIST
22. WOODBRIDGE
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 11-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B FINALIST
23. BATTLEFIELD
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 10-2
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALIST
24. LOUDOUN COUNTY
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 12-2
Last week: Lost to No. 3 Varina, 47-0, Virginia Class 4 state final
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST
25. STRASBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 13-1
Last week: Defeated Glenvar, 49-27, Virginia Class 2 state final
SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPION