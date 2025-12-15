High School

Final 2025 Virginia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings

Oscar Smith goes wire-to-wire to finish No. 1 once again; Maury, Varina, Stone Bridge and Benedictine College Prep round out our Final Top 25

Oscar Smith won its second straight VHSL Class 6 state title and went wire-to-wire as Virginia's No. 1 high school football team in 2025.
The 2025 Virginia high school football season is over. After winning a second straight Class 6 state championship, Oscar Smith completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 in the High School on SI Virginia Top 25.

The Tigers (13-1 overall) routed No. 9 North Stafford, 44-0, in the title game at James Madison University. The Chesapeake school won its final 13 decisions after a season-opening loss at Gonzaga College (D.C.), which reached the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division title and finished No. 1 in the High School on SI District of Columbia Top 10 poll.

Off a third straight Class 5 state title, Maury is No. 2 in the final Virginia Top 25. The Commodores defeated No. 7 Highland Springs at James Madison Saturday.

Varina is No. 3 after claiming the Class 4 state championship with a 47-0 win over No. 24 Loudoun County at Liberty University. The Blue Devils’ only loss was a 14-13 decision to Maury in the opening weekend of September.

Class 5 state semifinalist Stone Bridge and Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I champ Benedictine College Prep complete the Top 5. The final second 5 features The Saint James Performance Academy, Highland Springs, Indian River, North Stafford and Green Run.

Strasburg, off its first state championship (Class 2), finished No. 24. Virginia Prep League Tri-champs Trinity Episcopal School (No. 14) and Woodberry Forest School (No. 17) and VISAA Division 2 champ North Cross School (No. 18) also placed. 

Here’s the final High School on SI Virginia football Top 25 poll for the 2025 season:

1. OSCAR SMITH 

Previous rank: No. 1 

Record: 13-1

Last week: Defeated No. 9 North Stafford, 44-0, Virginia Class 6 state final

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE CHAMPION

2. MAURY 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 14-1

Last week: Defeated No. 7 Highland Springs, 25-7, Virginia Class 5 state final

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE CHAMPION

3. VARINA 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 13-2

Last week: Defeated No. 24 Loudoun County, 47-0. Virginia Class 4 final

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE CHAMPION

4. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 11-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

5. BENEDICTINE COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 11-1

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION DIVISION 1 CHAMPION

6. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 8-1

SEASON HIGHLIGHTS - In their inaugural season, the Strivers only lost to nationally-ranked Saint Frances Academy (Md.) and defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel, which finished No. 6 in the final High School on SI Maryland Top 25. 

7. HIGHLAND SPRINGS

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 11-4

Last week: Lost to No. 2 Maury, 24-7, Virginia Class 5 state final

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE FINALIST

8. INDIAN RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 11-3

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

9. NORTH STAFFORD

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-3

Last week: Lost to No. 1 Oscar Smith, 44-0, Virginia Class 6 state final

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE FINALIST

10. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 11-1

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION A FINALIST

11. HUGUENOT

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 11-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B FINALIST

12. KING’S FORK 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 11-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGiON B FINALIST

13. LOUISA COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 11-1

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

14. TRINITY EPISCOPAL SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 9-2

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION 1 FINALIST & VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE TRI-CHAMPION

15. RIVERBEND

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 11-1

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 REGION D FINALIST

16. DINWIDDIE

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 11-1

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

17. WOODBERRY FOREST SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 7-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE TRI-CHAMPION

18. NORTH CROSS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 9-2

SEASON RESULT - VISAA DIVISION 2 CHAMPION

20. WEST SPRINGFIELD

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 10-3

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE SEMIFINALIST

21. THOMAS DALE

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 10-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION A FINALIST

22. WOODBRIDGE

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 11-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B FINALIST

23. BATTLEFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 10-2

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 REGION B SEMIFINALIST

24. LOUDOUN COUNTY

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 12-2

Last week: Lost to No. 3 Varina, 47-0, Virginia Class 4 state final

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE FINALIST

25. STRASBURG 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 13-1

Last week: Defeated Glenvar, 49-27, Virginia Class 2 state final

SEASON RESULT - VIRGINIA CLASS 2 STATE CHAMPION

