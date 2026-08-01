Former NFL Star Kedric Golston Is Coaching the Next Generation at Stone Bridge, Including His Sons

Football is a family affair in the Golston household.

Taking Over a Virginia Powerhouse

In 2024, former NFL defensive lineman Kedric Golston took reign over the Stone Bridge High School (Ashburn, Virginia) football program following the retirement of legendary head coach Mickey Thompson who built the Bulldogs into a state powerhouse.

During his tenure at the Loudoun County, Virginia public school (LCPS), Thompson compiled a 265-53 record including three state championships.

The Stone Bridge High School football program has produced various NFL players over the years including Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Tai Felton.

Lessons From Joe Gibbs

Kedric Golston, a native of Tyrone, Georgia, spent his entire NFL career with the Washington Redskins where he played for Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Joe Gibbs. What lessons did he learn from Gibbs?

"Obviously, football is about people and it's about developing young men into men," Golston told High School On SI in an exclusive interview. "It's ups and downs and it's the ultimate game that mimics life."

Golston, who retired from playing football in 2016, began his coaching journey five years later when he became a defensive staff intern for the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2021. A couple years later, he was hired as an assistant coach on Randy Trivers' coaching staff at Gonzaga College High School (Washington, DC) in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.

"Obviously, Coach Trivers does a good job up there," said Golston. "His organization. His commitment to that school and to just that whole community and obviously the WCAC has a certain level of prestige to it so it was exciting to play in those games and be in that atmosphere."

Coaching His Own Sons

Now Golston is trying to build the next chapter of Stone Bridge football while doing something even more meaningful—coaching his own children. "It's a dream come true and I'll never be able to get this time back," Golston said about coaching his sons Kedric II and Kaden.

During the 2025 campaign, Stone Bridge was led by Kedric Golston II who guided the Bulldogs to a 10-2 overall record including a 5-0 mark in their region. The Stone Bridge defense pitched seven shutouts in wins over James Madison (7-0), Woodgrove (37-0), Lightridge (57-0), Riverside (76-0), Freedom (58-0), Briar Woods (38-0) and John Champe (41-0).

Kedric Golston II registered 120 tackles including 13 sacks. He forced six fumbles, recovered four fumbles and scored three defensive touchdowns.

The linebacker was named first team All-Region and earned the region's Defensive Player of the Year honor and was also named first team All-State and first team All-Met. He was named the DC Touchdown Club's 2026 Virginia High School Player of the Year.

Golston signed to play college football at the University of Tennessee over offers from various Division I college programs including Michigan State, Kentucky, West Virginia and national champion Indiana, among others.

One Son Heads to Tennessee

In January, Golston enrolled at the University of Tennessee and has been added to the football roster as an Edge for the 2026 campaign. The Tennessee Volunteers are led by head coach Josh Heupel.

"I think Coach Heupel does a great job with his program," said Kedric Golston II. "I love the atmosphere."

Another Rising Star at Stone Bridge

Meanwhile, Kaden Golston, a defensive back, returns to the Stone Bridge football program after a stellar sophomore campaign where he registered 84 tackles including six TFL's and had one interception. He was named first team All-Region and first team All-District. The four-star prospect has an offer list that includes Colorado, Duke, Kentucky, Maryland and Michigan State.

Stone Bridge may be chasing another state championship this fall, but for Kedric Golston, the greatest reward is sharing the journey with his family.