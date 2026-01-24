Former Virginia High School Standout, Nebraska All-American Arrested
A former Virginia high school football standout who had an All-American collegiate career for the Nebraska Cornhuskers has been arrested after making terroristic threats towards a female in Omaha, Nebraska.
DeMornay Pierson-El, who was a four-year athlete at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, was involved in a road rage incident with another driver earlier this month. According to a report by WOWT.com, the 30-year-old remains in jail after being arrested on Thursday.
Pierson-El made his first court appearance on Friday, with bond being set at $10,000.
A female told the Omaha police that there was an argument with Pierson-El, who “pulled up his shirt and showed her a camo handgun that was in his waistband” before exiting the area.
All-State, All-America Honors For De'Mornay Pierson-El On The Football Field
In high school, Pierson-El became a key piece of the Wolverine football program, helping them capture the 2011 Patriot District championship during his sophomore season as a wide receiver.
Pierson-El showed his multi-purpose skills early, moving from wide receiver to running back as a junior and guiding West Potomac to the playoffs. During his senior season, he played quarterback while also working at defensive back and returning kicks.
As a senior, Pierson-El was named first team Virginia High School League all-state.
Pierson-El made an immediate impact upon arriving at Nebraska, securing All-America honors as a punt returner as a true freshman. He had three returns for touchdowns while also catching 23 passes for 321 yards and four scores.
After recording 32 catches for over 350 yards as a sophomore and junior, Pierson-El put together his best offensive college season, catching 45 passes for 623 yards and five touchdowns for the Huskers.
Former Virginia High School Standout Received Multiple NFL Chances
The Washington Redskins signed Pierson-El as an undrafted free agent, but waived him shortly after. He made an appearance in the Canadian Football League with the Montreal Alouettes and played for the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football league.
Pierson-El got a second shot in the NFL, signing with the Oakland Raiders. He was waived shortly before the start of the 2019 season, returning to the team with the practice squad later that year.
He was selected in the 2020 XFL Draft, signed with the Raiders again in 2020 and the Denver Broncos in 2021 before making a short appearance in the USFL with the New Jersey Generals.