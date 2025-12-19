From Dynasty Builders to Rising Stars, The Coaches Shaping Virginia High School Football
Sustained excellence in high school football is never accidental. Dynasties are built through leadership, vision, and uncompromising standards. In the 757, those standards are being upheld by three head coaches whose work continues to define the region: Dyrri McCain at Maury, Chris Scott at Oscar Smith, and Jeremy Blunt at Phoebus.
Dyrri McCain and the Maury Standard
At Maury High School, Dyrri McCain is firmly establishing himself as one of the premier program builders in the state. The Commodores have officially completed a three-peat, a rare accomplishment that speaks directly to culture, discipline, and continuity. Winning consecutive championships requires more than talent — it demands consistency in expectations and daily buy-in from players and staff. Under Dyrri McCain’s leadership, Maury has created an environment where the standard never changes, regardless of who lines up on Friday night.
Hank Sawyer and a Quiet Dynasty at Lake Taylor
Right down the street in Norfolk, another coaching legend continues to build a compelling legacy. At Lake Taylor High School, Hank Sawyer has guided the Titans to four VHSL state championships (2012, 2014, 2019, and 2025), reinforcing the program’s position among Virginia’s elite. Sawyer’s longevity and success — all four titles coming under his leadership — reflect not only strategic excellence but also a sustained ability to inspire and develop student-athletes. His leadership and resilience have kept Lake Taylor competitive and relevant in a landscape filled with powerhouse programs, further underscoring the depth of coaching talent within the 757.
Chris Scott and Sustained Excellence at Oscar Smith
At Oscar Smith High School, Chris Scott has led the Tigers to four VHSL state championships (2020, 2021, 2024, 2025), adding to a proud program history that already included titles in 2008 and 2011. Scott’s success spans different eras of high school football, reflecting his ability to evolve with the game while maintaining the physical, confident identity that defines Oscar Smith. Winning four titles as a head coach places Scott among the elite in Virginia and underscores the long-term stability of the Tigers’ program.
Jeremy Blunt and Carrying the Phoebus Legacy Forward
At Phoebus High School, Jeremy Blunt has guided one of the most storied programs in the Commonwealth while adding to its championship legacy. Blunt has won four state championships as head coach, including the 2024 title, which completed Phoebus’ second four-peat in school history, joining the legendary 2008–2011 run. With 11 total state championships in program history, Phoebus already carries one of the richest traditions in Virginia high school football. Sustaining excellence within a program defined by historic expectations is no small task, and Blunt has managed to both honor the past while continuing to push the standard forward.
The Benchmark: Mike Smith’s Historic Legacy
When discussing legacy, the benchmark in Virginia remains Mike Smith of Hampton High School. Smith’s career — 506 wins, 12 VHSL state championships, two National Titles (1996, 1997) over 51 seasons — set a standard that may never be matched, cementing him as a high school football icon upon his retirement in 2021. In total, Hampton High School owns 17 state championships, a testament to the program foundation Smith built and the enduring standard he left behind.
Next Up: Andre McGlone and the Hampton Revival
As the post–Mike Smith era continues to take shape at Hampton High School, one name consistently stands out as a rising leader within the program: Andre McGlone Sr. Serving as the offensive coordinator, McGlone has played a pivotal role in helping head coach Woodrow Wilson successfully navigate the transition while maintaining Hampton’s competitive identity. Over the past three seasons, Hampton’s offense under McGlone has averaged 26.1, 30.4, and 42.5 points per game, a clear indicator of both growth and adaptability. During that stretch, Hampton reached the regional finals once and the regional semifinals twice, signaling a program that continues to contend at a high level. McGlone’s offensive vision has also been instrumental in developing quarterback Marcus Chapman into a national prospect, further underscoring his impact and trajectory as a coach who is clearly next up in the 757.
The Next Era of 757 Leadership
What makes this moment in the 757 so compelling is the possibility that the region is witnessing the next generation of legendary leadership. Too often, the level of coaching excellence seen year after year is taken for granted. In many parts of the country, one great coach defines an era. In the 757, several are building their cases simultaneously.
Dyrri McCain, Chris Scott, and Jeremy Blunt are not simply winning championships — they are building programs designed to endure. In doing so, they continue to reinforce why the 757 remains one of the most respected high school football regions in Virginia, season after season.