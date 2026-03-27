Gloucester County Public Schools Confirms an Investigation Into Dukes Touchdown Club Fundraising Concerns

Gloucester County Public Schools and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating alleged financial misconduct involving the Dukes Touchdown Club, an independent booster organization that raises money for Gloucester High School football and cheerleading programs.

Allegations Surface Involving Booster Club Funds

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According to public statements from GCPS and law enforcement, school administrators became aware in February 2026 of alleged mismanagement of fundraising money and possible financial crimes connected to a member of the booster club. While the Dukes Touchdown Club supports school athletics, GCPS noted that the organization is independent and not officially part of the school division.

Investigation Formally Referred to Law Enforcement

After conducting what officials described as an internal verification of the concerns, Superintendent Dr. Anthony Vladu met with Sheriff Warren on March 13, 2026, to formally refer the matter for investigation. GCPS said it acted promptly after concerns were raised and is now fully cooperating with law enforcement. “We appreciate the work of Sheriff Warren, his staff and the Virginia State Police in reviewing this matter.”

The Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, has launched an active criminal investigation. According to the sheriff’s statement, investigators are working to determine whether any laws were violated and whether additional financial crimes may be uncovered as the case develops.

Potential Impact on Students and Community

GCPS also released a statement emphasizing the seriousness of the allegations, noting that fundraising efforts are intended to benefit students and school programs. Officials said that if the allegations are substantiated, the impact could be felt not only by student-athletes and cheerleaders, but also by the broader Gloucester community that donated in support of those programs.

School Division Launches Internal Review

In response, Gloucester County Public Schools has begun a comprehensive internal review of its oversight of fundraising activities. That review will focus on policies, procedures, financial accountability, and the relationship between schools and booster organizations. School leaders said the goal is to strengthen oversight, improve transparency, and reinforce public trust. “We recognize that trust is built through accountability and consistent action.”

Investigation Remains Ongoing

Because the investigation remains ongoing, officials said no additional details will be released at this time. A public update is expected once the investigation concludes. “At the conclusion of the investigation a public update will be provided, which will include any crimes identified and any arrests that may be made.”