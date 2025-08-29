Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 41 Norfolk metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including six games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Green Run vs Tallwood at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No.1 Oscar Smith vs Gonzaga, and No. 2 Maury at Cardinal Gibbons. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
