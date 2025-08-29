High School

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on through Week 1.

CJ Vafiadis

Oscar Smith topped King's Fork in a Top 5 showdown this week to move to 8-0 and No. 4 in this week's Top 25 Virginia High School Football Rankings.
Oscar Smith topped King's Fork in a Top 5 showdown this week to move to 8-0 and No. 4 in this week's Top 25 Virginia High School Football Rankings. / Oscar Smith Football Instagram

There are 41 Norfolk metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including six games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025

The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Green Run vs Tallwood at 6:30 PM. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

View all Norfolk Metro Scoreboard

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights No.1 Oscar Smith vs Gonzaga, and No. 2 Maury at Cardinal Gibbons. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

View all Norfolk Metro Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia