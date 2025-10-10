Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 40 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 Maury as they travel to take on Norview, and No. 17 Indian River hosting No. 13 Nansemond River.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 36 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Isle of Wight Academy vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Maury vs Norview at 7:00 PM. The final game, Green Run vs Landstown, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:
Arcadia vs Washington
Bertie vs Camden County
Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Hargrave Military Academy
Blue Ridge vs Atlantic Shores Christian
Central Virginia Disciples vs Norfolk Christian
Churchland vs Norcom
Currituck County vs Hertford County
Deep Creek vs Oscar Smith
First Flight vs Northeastern
Franklin vs Surry County
Gloucester vs Poquoson
Grafton vs Smithfield
Great Bridge vs Grassfield
Green Run vs Landstown
Greensville County vs Armstrong
Hickory vs Lakeland
Isle of Wight Academy vs Nandua
John A. Holmes vs Gates County
Kellam vs Salem
Lake Taylor vs Manor
Lafayette vs Jamestown
Martin County vs Pasquotank County
Maury vs Norview
Middlesex vs West Point
Nansemond River vs Indian River
Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs Norfolk Academy
Ocean Lakes vs Kempsville
Perquimans vs Manteo
Riverside vs Pasquotank County
Tabb vs York
Tallwood vs Princess Anne
Warhill vs Bruton
Warwick vs Woodside
Washington vs Granby
Western Branch vs King's Fork
Windsor vs Sussex Central
View full Norfolk metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.