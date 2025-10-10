High School

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 10

There are 40 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including eight games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 Maury as they travel to take on Norview, and No. 17 Indian River hosting No. 13 Nansemond River.

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 36 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Isle of Wight Academy vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Maury vs Norview at 7:00 PM. The final game, Green Run vs Landstown, starts at 7:00 PM.

Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:

Arcadia vs Washington

Bertie vs Camden County

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Hargrave Military Academy

Blue Ridge vs Atlantic Shores Christian

Central Virginia Disciples vs Norfolk Christian

Churchland vs Norcom

Currituck County vs Hertford County

Deep Creek vs Oscar Smith

First Flight vs Northeastern

Franklin vs Surry County

Gloucester vs Poquoson

Grafton vs Smithfield

Great Bridge vs Grassfield

Green Run vs Landstown

Greensville County vs Armstrong

Hickory vs Lakeland

Isle of Wight Academy vs Nandua

John A. Holmes vs Gates County

Kellam vs Salem

Lake Taylor vs Manor

Lafayette vs Jamestown

Martin County vs Pasquotank County

Maury vs Norview

Middlesex vs West Point

Nansemond River vs Indian River

Nansemond-Suffolk Academy vs Norfolk Academy

Ocean Lakes vs Kempsville

Perquimans vs Manteo

Riverside vs Pasquotank County

Tabb vs York

Tallwood vs Princess Anne

Warhill vs Bruton

Warwick vs Woodside

Washington vs Granby

Western Branch vs King's Fork

Windsor vs Sussex Central

View full Norfolk metro scoreboard

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

