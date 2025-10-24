Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

High School

There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Oscar Smith as they travel to take on No. 16 Nansemond River, and Hampton vs No. 10 Warwick.

There are 33 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Northampton vs Snow Hill, starts at 6:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Oscar Smith vs Nansemond River at 7:00 PM. The final game, Gates County vs Bertie, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Arcadia vs Nandua

Bayside vs Kellam

Bertie vs Gates County

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Jefferson

Bruton vs Grafton

Camden County vs Manteo

Collegiate vs Norfolk Academy

Cox vs Salem

Currituck County vs Pasquotank County

Deep Creek vs Great Bridge

Denbigh vs Woodside

First Flight vs Hertford County

First Colonial vs Green Run

Franklin vs Sussex Central

Gloucester vs Tabb

Grassfield vs Western Branch

Greensville County vs Windsor

Hargrave Military Academy vs Isle of Wight Academy

Hickory vs King's Fork

Indian River vs Lakeland

Jamestown vs Smithfield

John A. Holmes vs Perquimans

Kempsville vs Tallwood

Lake Taylor vs Maury

Landstown vs Ocean Lakes

Manor vs Washington

Martin County vs Northeastern

Nansemond River vs Oscar Smith

New Kent vs Warhill

Nandua vs Arcadia

Norfolk Academy vs Collegiate

Norview vs Norcom

Snow Hill vs Northampton

Southampton vs Surry County

St. Anne's-Belfield vs Atlantic Shores Christian

