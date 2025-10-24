Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 1 Oscar Smith as they travel to take on No. 16 Nansemond River, and Hampton vs No. 10 Warwick.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 33 Norfolk high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, Northampton vs Snow Hill, starts at 6:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Oscar Smith vs Nansemond River at 7:00 PM. The final game, Gates County vs Bertie, starts at 8:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Arcadia vs Nandua
Bayside vs Kellam
Bertie vs Gates County
Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Jefferson
Bruton vs Grafton
Camden County vs Manteo
Collegiate vs Norfolk Academy
Cox vs Salem
Currituck County vs Pasquotank County
Deep Creek vs Great Bridge
Denbigh vs Woodside
First Flight vs Hertford County
First Colonial vs Green Run
Franklin vs Sussex Central
Gloucester vs Tabb
Grassfield vs Western Branch
Greensville County vs Windsor
Hargrave Military Academy vs Isle of Wight Academy
Hickory vs King's Fork
Indian River vs Lakeland
Jamestown vs Smithfield
John A. Holmes vs Perquimans
Kempsville vs Tallwood
Lake Taylor vs Maury
Landstown vs Ocean Lakes
Manor vs Washington
Martin County vs Northeastern
Nansemond River vs Oscar Smith
New Kent vs Warhill
Nandua vs Arcadia
Norfolk Academy vs Collegiate
Norview vs Norcom
Snow Hill vs Northampton
Southampton vs Surry County
St. Anne's-Belfield vs Atlantic Shores Christian
View full Norfolk metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.