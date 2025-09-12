Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 42 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bishop McNamara vs No. 2 Maury, and No. 3 Phoebus at Denbigh.
Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area on Friday, highlighted by Bishop McNamara vs No. 2 Maury at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:
Armstrong vs Hertford County
Atlantic Shores Christian vs Norfolk Academy
Bayside vs Kempsville
Bishop McNamara vs Maury
Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Roanoke Catholic
Bruton vs Smithfield
Churchland vs Granby
Colonial Beach vs Franklin
Collegiate vs Nansemond-Suffolk Academy
Cox vs First Colonial
Currituck County vs John A. Holmes
Deep Creek vs King's Fork
Deep Run vs Lake Taylor
Denbigh vs Phoebus
First Flight vs Norfolk Christian
Gates County vs Northampton County
Grassfield vs Nansemond River
Great Bridge vs Indian River
Hampton vs Menchville
Hickory vs Western Branch
Hobgood Academy vs Manteo
Jamestown vs Warhill
Lakeland vs Manor
Lafayette vs New Kent
Middlesex vs Windsor
Nandua vs Snow Hill
Norcom vs Varina
Northampton vs Surry County
Northeastern vs Wilson Prep
Northside - Pinetown vs Perquimans
Norview vs Woodside
Ocean Lakes vs Tallwood
Pasquotank County vs Roanoke Rapids
Petersburg vs Southampton
Poquoson vs Tabb
Princess Anne vs Green Run
Salem vs Landstown
