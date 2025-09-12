High School

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get Norfolk metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Battlefield Bobcats vs North Stafford Wolverines - Aug 28, 2025
Battlefield Bobcats vs North Stafford Wolverines - Aug 28, 2025 / David Buky

There are 42 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Bishop McNamara vs No. 2 Maury, and No. 3 Phoebus at Denbigh.

Norfolk Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 37 games scheduled across the Norfolk metro area on Friday, highlighted by Bishop McNamara vs No. 2 Maury at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Norfolk Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Norfolk metro games:

Atlantic Shores Christian vs Norfolk Academy

Bayside vs Kempsville

Bishop McNamara vs Maury

Bishop Sullivan Catholic vs Roanoke Catholic

Bruton vs Smithfield

Churchland vs Granby

Colonial Beach vs Franklin

Collegiate vs Nansemond-Suffolk Academy

Cox vs First Colonial

Currituck County vs John A. Holmes

Deep Creek vs King's Fork

Deep Run vs Lake Taylor

Denbigh vs Phoebus

Gates County vs Northampton County

Grassfield vs Nansemond River

Great Bridge vs Indian River

Hampton vs Menchville

Hertford County vs Armstrong

Hickory vs Western Branch

Hobgood Academy vs Manteo

Jamestown vs Warhill

Lakeland vs Manor

Lafayette vs New Kent

Middlesex vs Windsor

Nandua vs Snow Hill

Norfolk Christian vs First Flight

Norcom vs Varina

Northampton vs Surry County

Northeastern vs Wilson Prep

Northside - Pinetown vs Perquimans

Norview vs Woodside

Ocean Lakes vs Tallwood

Pasquotank County vs Roanoke Rapids

Petersburg vs Southampton

Poquoson vs Tabb

Princess Anne vs Green Run

Salem vs Landstown

