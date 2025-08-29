Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025
There are 44 Richmond metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including 11 games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025
The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Matoaca vs Hermitage at 7:00 PM.
Full list of Thursday Games:
Clover Hill vs Meadowbrook
Dale vs Cosby
Cumberland vs Mathews
Powhatan vs Orange County
Monacan vs Manchester
Jamestown vs Tabb
New Kent vs Gloucester
Dinwiddie vs Colonial Heights
Matoaca vs Hermitage
Louisa County vs Godwin
Bird vs Midlothian
Atlee vs Freeman
St. Michael vs Benedictine
Rappahannock vs Nandua
West Point vs Rappahannock
Middlesex vs Surry County
Franklin vs John Marshall
Sussex Central vs Essex
Life Christian Academy vs Southampton
Charles City vs Lancaster
King William vs Amelia County
Norcom vs Thomas Jefferson
James River vs Greensville County
Henrico vs Petersburg
Tucker vs Caroline
Prince George vs Glen Allen
Mechanicsville vs Deep Run
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025
The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Hopewell vs Highland Springs, and Varina at Fleming.
Full list of Friday Games:
Trinity Episcopal vs North Cross
Randolph-Henry vs Nelson County
Northumberland vs Northampton
Colonial Beach vs West Point
Chatham vs Prince Edward County
Madison County vs Buckingham
Altavista Combined School vs Lunenburg Central
Goochland vs Nottoway
Culpeper County vs Western Albemarle
Appomattox County vs Brookville
Brunswick vs Mecklenburg County
Hopewell vs Highland Springs
St. Christopher's vs Huguenot
Henry vs Bethel
Handley vs Eastern View
Varina vs Fleming
Collegiate vs Albemarle
