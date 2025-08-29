High School

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - August 28-29, 2025

Get Richmond metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on through Week 1.

CJ Vafiadis

Varina's Sirpaul Cheeks
There are 44 Richmond metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including 11 games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, August 28, 2025

The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Matoaca vs Hermitage at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Thursday Games:

Clover Hill vs Meadowbrook

Dale vs Cosby

Cumberland vs Mathews

Powhatan vs Orange County

Monacan vs Manchester

Jamestown vs Tabb

New Kent vs Gloucester

Dinwiddie vs Colonial Heights

Matoaca vs Hermitage

Louisa County vs Godwin

Bird vs Midlothian

Atlee vs Freeman

St. Michael vs Benedictine

Rappahannock vs Nandua

West Point vs Rappahannock

Middlesex vs Surry County

Franklin vs John Marshall

Sussex Central vs Essex

Life Christian Academy vs Southampton

Charles City vs Lancaster

King William vs Amelia County

Norcom vs Thomas Jefferson

James River vs Greensville County

Henrico vs Petersburg

Tucker vs Caroline

Prince George vs Glen Allen

Mechanicsville vs Deep Run

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, August 29, 2025

The marquee matchup this Friday highlights Hopewell vs Highland Springs, and Varina at Fleming. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Games:

Trinity Episcopal vs North Cross

Randolph-Henry vs Nelson County

Northumberland vs Northampton

Colonial Beach vs West Point

Chatham vs Prince Edward County

Madison County vs Buckingham

Altavista Combined School vs Lunenburg Central

Goochland vs Nottoway

Culpeper County vs Western Albemarle

Appomattox County vs Brookville

Brunswick vs Mecklenburg County

Hopewell vs Highland Springs

St. Christopher's vs Huguenot

Henry vs Bethel

Handley vs Eastern View

Varina vs Fleming

Collegiate vs Albemarle

