Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025

Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 10

There are 43 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Petersburg as they travel to take on No. 19 Dinwiddie, and Collegiate hosting No. 6 Benedictine.

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025

There are 29 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Benedictine vs Collegiate, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Henrico vs Highland Springs at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:

Albemarle at Orange County

Armstrong at Greensville County

Atlee at Henry

Benedictine at Collegiate

Bird at Manchester

Caroline at Eastern View

Chancellor at Culpeper County

Charles City at John Marshall

Clover Hill at Midlothian

Colonial Beach at Lancaster

Colonial Heights at Hopewell

Cumberland at Lunenburg Central

Dale at Matoaca

Dinwiddie at Petersburg

Essex at Westmoreland

Freeman at Thomas Jefferson

Glen Allen at Godwin

Halifax County at King William

Hanover at Mechanicsville

Highland Springs at Henrico

Huguenot at Monacan

Jamestown at Lafayette

Louisa County at Goochland

Meadowbrook at Prince George

Middlesex at West Point

Nottoway at Prince Edward County

Randolph-Henry at Amelia County

St. Christopher's at Woodberry Forest

Sussex Central at Windsor

