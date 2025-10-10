Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 43 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Petersburg as they travel to take on No. 19 Dinwiddie, and Collegiate hosting No. 6 Benedictine.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10, 2025
There are 29 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 10, 2025. The first game, Benedictine vs Collegiate, starts at 3:45 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Henrico vs Highland Springs at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:
Albemarle at Orange County
Armstrong at Greensville County
Atlee at Henry
Benedictine at Collegiate
Bird at Manchester
Caroline at Eastern View
Chancellor at Culpeper County
Charles City at John Marshall
Clover Hill at Midlothian
Colonial Beach at Lancaster
Colonial Heights at Hopewell
Cumberland at Lunenburg Central
Dale at Matoaca
Dinwiddie at Petersburg
Essex at Westmoreland
Freeman at Thomas Jefferson
Glen Allen at Godwin
Halifax County at King William
Hanover at Mechanicsville
Highland Springs at Henrico
Huguenot at Monacan
Jamestown at Lafayette
Louisa County at Goochland
Meadowbrook at Prince George
Middlesex at West Point
Nottoway at Prince Edward County
Randolph-Henry at Amelia County
St. Christopher's at Woodberry Forest
Sussex Central at Windsor
View full Richmond metro scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here