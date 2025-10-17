Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 41 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Hanover as they travel to take on No. 3 Varina, and No. 5 Benedictine hosting North Cross.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
There are 38 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Fork Union Military Academy vs Collegiate, starts at 3:30 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Hanover vs Varina at 7:00 PM. The final game, King William vs Mecklenburg County, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:
Albemarle at Louisa County
Altavista Combined School at Appomattox County
Armstrong at Atlee
Armstrong/Kennedy at Atlee
Bird at Clover Hill
Brunswick at Franklin
Buckingham at Lunenburg Central
Caroline at Spotsylvania
Charles City at Middlesex
Collegiate at Fork Union Military Academy
Colonial Heights at Matoaca
Courtland at Eastern View
Cumberland at Prince Edward County
Dale at Dinwiddie
Deep Run at Freeman
Essex at Rappahannock
Fluvanna County at Orange County
Friendship Collegiate Academy at Highland Springs
Goochland at Western Albemarle
Grafton at Jamestown
Greensville County at Southampton
Hanover at Varina
Henrico at Mechanicsville
Henry at Tucker
Hermitage at Glen Allen
Hopewell at Prince George
Huguenot at Powhatan
John Marshall at Northampton
John Paul II Catholic at Life Christian Academy
King George at Culpeper County
King William at Mecklenburg County
Lancaster at Northumberland
Meadowbrook at Petersburg
Midlothian at Cosby
Randolph-Henry at Nottoway
Richmond City School of the Arts at James River
St. Christopher's at Trinity Episcopal
West Point at Maret
