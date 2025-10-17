High School

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 17

CJ Vafiadis

There are 41 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including seven games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Hanover as they travel to take on No. 3 Varina, and No. 5 Benedictine hosting North Cross.

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

There are 38 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, October 17, 2025. The first game, Fork Union Military Academy vs Collegiate, starts at 3:30 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Hanover vs Varina at 7:00 PM. The final game, King William vs Mecklenburg County, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:

Albemarle at Louisa County

Altavista Combined School at Appomattox County

Armstrong at Atlee

Bird at Clover Hill

Brunswick at Franklin

Buckingham at Lunenburg Central

Caroline at Spotsylvania

Charles City at Middlesex

Collegiate at Fork Union Military Academy

Courtland at Eastern View

Cumberland at Prince Edward County

Dale at Dinwiddie

Deep Run at Freeman

Essex at Rappahannock

Fluvanna County at Orange County

Friendship Collegiate Academy at Highland Springs

Goochland at Western Albemarle

Grafton at Jamestown

Greensville County at Southampton

Hanover at Varina

Henrico at Mechanicsville

Henry at Tucker

Hermitage at Glen Allen

Hopewell at Prince George

Huguenot at Powhatan

John Marshall at Northampton

John Paul II Catholic at Life Christian Academy

King George at Culpeper County

King William at Mecklenburg County

Lancaster at Northumberland

Meadowbrook at Petersburg

Midlothian at Cosby

Randolph-Henry at Nottoway

Richmond City School of the Arts at James River

St. Christopher's at Trinity Episcopal

West Point at Maret

