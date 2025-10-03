High School

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025

Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 3

There are 43 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

The marquee matchups of the weekend include Midlothian traveling to take on No. 7 Manchester, and Grimsley hosting No. 3 Varina.

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025

There are 39 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Highland Springs vs Phoebus at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:

Albemarle vs Goochland

Amelia County vs Prince Edward County

Appomattox County vs Chatham

Benedictine vs Gonzaga

Bird vs Huguenot

Brunswick vs Windsor

Buckingham vs Randolph-Henry

Caroline vs James Monroe

Charles City vs Essex

Charlottesville vs Louisa County

Clarke County vs Lunenburg Central

Clover Hill vs Cosby

Colonial Heights vs Prince George

Covenant vs Fredericksburg Christian

Culpeper County vs Fauquier

Cumberland vs Nottoway

Dale vs Meadowbrook

Deep Run vs Glen Allen

Fork Union Military Academy vs St. Christopher's

Freeman vs Tucker

Godwin vs Hermitage

Greensville County vs Surry County

Grimsley vs Varina

Hanover vs Henry

Henrico vs Armstrong

Henry vs Salem

Heritage vs Thomas Jefferson

Highland Springs vs Phoebus

Jamestown vs Poquoson

John Marshall vs King William

Lancaster vs Mathews

Manchester vs Midlothian

Matoaca vs Petersburg

Middlesex vs Northampton

Monacan vs Richmond City School of the Arts

Monticello vs Orange County

New Kent vs York

Powhatan vs James River

Southampton vs Sussex Central

