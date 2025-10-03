Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 3, 2025
Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, October 3
There are 43 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including nine games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include Midlothian traveling to take on No. 7 Manchester, and Grimsley hosting No. 3 Varina.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 39 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Highland Springs vs Phoebus at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:
Albemarle vs Goochland
Amelia County vs Prince Edward County
Appomattox County vs Chatham
Benedictine vs Gonzaga
Bird vs Huguenot
Brunswick vs Windsor
Buckingham vs Randolph-Henry
Caroline vs James Monroe
Charles City vs Essex
Charlottesville vs Louisa County
Clarke County vs Lunenburg Central
Clover Hill vs Cosby
Colonial Heights vs Prince George
Covenant vs Fredericksburg Christian
Culpeper County vs Fauquier
Cumberland vs Nottoway
Dale vs Meadowbrook
Deep Run vs Glen Allen
Fork Union Military Academy vs St. Christopher's
Freeman vs Tucker
Godwin vs Hermitage
Greensville County vs Surry County
Grimsley vs Varina
Hanover vs Henry
Henrico vs Armstrong
Henry vs Salem
Heritage vs Thomas Jefferson
Highland Springs vs Phoebus
Jamestown vs Poquoson
John Marshall vs King William
Lancaster vs Mathews
Manchester vs Midlothian
Matoaca vs Petersburg
Middlesex vs Northampton
Monacan vs Richmond City School of the Arts
Monticello vs Orange County
New Kent vs York
Powhatan vs James River
Southampton vs Sussex Central
