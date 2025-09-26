Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025
Get Richmond area schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 26
There are 38 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including 7 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 16 Huguenot vs No. 19 Midlothian, and No. 12 St. Christopher's vs No. 8 Benedictine.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025
There are 31 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Henrico vs Varina at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:
Amelia County vs Nottoway
Benedictine vs St. Christopher's
Bruton vs Jamestown
Buckingham vs Prince Edward County
Caroline vs Chancellor
Clover Hill vs James River
Cosby vs Manchester
Cumberland vs Charles City
Dan River vs Appomattox County
Deep Run vs Hermitage
Eastern View vs James Monroe
Fluvanna County vs Louisa County
Fredericksburg Christian vs Saint John Paul the Great Catholic
Godwin vs Tucker
Goochland vs Orange County
Hampton vs Glen Allen
Hanover vs Atlee
Henrico vs Varina
Henry vs Mechanicsville
Huguenot vs Midlothian
Lunenburg Central vs Randolph-Henry
Mathews vs Northumberland
Matoaca vs Dinwiddie
Middlesex vs Rappahannock
New Kent vs Smithfield
Northampton vs West Point
Powhatan vs Monacan
Prince George vs Dale
Spotsylvania vs Culpeper County
Surry County vs Brunswick
Thomas Jefferson vs Washington
View full Richmond metro scoreboard
