Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 26, 2025

There are 38 games scheduled across the Richmond metro area this weekend, including 7 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 16 Huguenot vs No. 19 Midlothian, and No. 12 St. Christopher's vs No. 8 Benedictine.

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 26, 2025

There are 31 Richmond high school football games in Virginia on Friday, highlighted by Henrico vs Varina at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Richmond metro games:

Amelia County vs Nottoway

Benedictine vs St. Christopher's

Bruton vs Jamestown

Buckingham vs Prince Edward County

Caroline vs Chancellor

Clover Hill vs James River

Cosby vs Manchester

Cumberland vs Charles City

Dan River vs Appomattox County

Deep Run vs Hermitage

Eastern View vs James Monroe

Fluvanna County vs Louisa County

Fredericksburg Christian vs Saint John Paul the Great Catholic

Godwin vs Tucker

Goochland vs Orange County

Hampton vs Glen Allen

Hanover vs Atlee

Henrico vs Varina

Henry vs Mechanicsville

Huguenot vs Midlothian

Lunenburg Central vs Randolph-Henry

Mathews vs Northumberland

Matoaca vs Dinwiddie

Middlesex vs Rappahannock

New Kent vs Smithfield

Northampton vs West Point

Powhatan vs Monacan

Prince George vs Dale

Spotsylvania vs Culpeper County

Surry County vs Brunswick

Thomas Jefferson vs Washington

