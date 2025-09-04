Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025
There are 41 Richmond metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including six games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025
The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Armstrong vs Thomas Jefferson at 4:45 PM. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025
The marquee matchups this Friday highlight No. 2 Maury vs No. 4 Varina, and No. 8 Benedictine at Matoaca. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday games:
Amelia County vs Franklin
Arcadia vs Randolph-Henry
Atlee vs Deep Run
Benedictine vs Matoaca
Bird vs Dale
Brunswick vs Essex
Buckingham vs Fluvanna County
Campbell vs Cumberland
Cosby vs James River
Courtland vs Louisa County
Culpeper County vs Eastern View
Dinwiddie vs Granby
Freeman vs Midlothian
Glen Allen vs Manchester
Godwin vs Henry
Goochland vs Mechanicsville
Hanover vs Monacan
Henrico vs Hermitage
Highland Springs vs Hough
Hopewell vs Mecklenburg County
John Marshall vs Southampton
King George vs Orange County
King William vs Westmoreland
Lakeland vs Sussex Central
Lancaster vs Surry County
Lawrence Academy vs Life Christian Academy
Lunenburg Central vs Monroe
Maury vs Varina
Middlesex vs Northumberland
New Kent vs Poquoson
Nottoway vs Greensville County
Powhatan vs Richmond City School of the Arts
Prince Edward County vs Windsor
Prince George vs Tucker
Rustburg vs Appomattox County
