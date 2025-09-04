High School

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 4-5, 2025

Get Richmond metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on through Week 2.

Oscar Smith topped King's Fork in a Top 5 showdown this week to move to 8-0 and No. 4 in this week's Top 25 Virginia High School Football Rankings.
There are 41 Richmond metro high school football games in Virginia this weekend, including six games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 4, 2025

The marquee matchup this Thursday highlights Armstrong vs Thomas Jefferson at 4:45 PM. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Richmond Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 5, 2025

The marquee matchups this Friday highlight No. 2 Maury vs No. 4 Varina, and No. 8 Benedictine at Matoaca. You can follow every game live on our Richmond Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday games:

Amelia County vs Franklin

Arcadia vs Randolph-Henry

Atlee vs Deep Run

Benedictine vs Matoaca

Bird vs Dale

Brunswick vs Essex

Buckingham vs Fluvanna County

Campbell vs Cumberland

Cosby vs James River

Courtland vs Louisa County

Culpeper County vs Eastern View

Dinwiddie vs Granby

Freeman vs Midlothian

Glen Allen vs Manchester

Godwin vs Henry

Goochland vs Mechanicsville

Hanover vs Monacan

Henrico vs Hermitage

Highland Springs vs Hough

Hopewell vs Mecklenburg County

John Marshall vs Southampton

King George vs Orange County

King William vs Westmoreland

Lakeland vs Sussex Central

Lancaster vs Surry County

Lawrence Academy vs Life Christian Academy

Lunenburg Central vs Monroe

Maury vs Varina

Middlesex vs Northumberland

New Kent vs Poquoson

Nottoway vs Greensville County

Powhatan vs Richmond City School of the Arts

Prince Edward County vs Windsor

Prince George vs Tucker

Rustburg vs Appomattox County

