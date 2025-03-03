Stone Bridge (Virginia) Football Alum Turns Heads at NFL Combine
University of Maryland wide receiver and Northern Virginia native Tai Felton had a field day at the NFL Combine over the weekend.
The Stone Bridge High School graduate put up some impressive numbers during the annual event held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Felton finished among the top six wide receivers in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and the broad jump.
40 Yard Dash: 4.38
Vertical Jump: 39.50
Broad Jump: 10’10”
Felton’s acrobatic flip after the drills even went viral on social media.
Five University of Maryland student-athletes participated in the combine including in-state products Tommy Akingbestoe of Prince George’s County and Kaden Prather of Montgomery County.
Akingbesote, a former Charles Herbert Flowers High School standout, started all 12 games on the defensive line during the 2024 campaign at Maryland. The 6-4, 316-pound Largo native was the Terps leading tackler among defensive linemen with 32 stops including 16 solo tackles.
Meanwhile, Prather, a 6-3, 204-pound wide receiver from Montgomery Village, graduated from Northwest High School in Germantown. During his senior campaign at Maryland, Prather registered 56 receptions for 624 yards and scored four touchdowns. Prather had a field day on Saturday at the combine,
40 Yard Dash: 4.46
Vertical Jump: 30.00
Broad Jump: 9’6”