Stone Bridge (Virginia) Football Alum Turns Heads at NFL Combine

Tail Felton posts a 4.38 40-yard dash time, ranks among top six in key drills at Lucas Oil Stadium

Brandy Simms

Former Stone Bridge (Virginia) and University of Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton improved his NFL stock with an outstanding performance at the NFL Scouting Combine. / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

University of Maryland wide receiver and Northern Virginia native Tai Felton had a field day at the NFL Combine over the weekend. 

The Stone Bridge High School graduate put up some impressive numbers during the annual event held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. 

Felton finished among the top six wide receivers in the 40-yard dash, vertical jump and the broad jump. 

40 Yard Dash: 4.38 

Vertical Jump: 39.50 

Broad Jump: 10’10” 

Felton’s acrobatic flip after the drills even went viral on social media. 

Five University of Maryland student-athletes participated in the combine including in-state products Tommy Akingbestoe of Prince George’s County and Kaden Prather of Montgomery County. 

Akingbesote, a former Charles Herbert Flowers High School standout, started all 12 games on the defensive line during the 2024 campaign at Maryland. The 6-4, 316-pound Largo native was the Terps leading tackler among defensive linemen with 32 stops including 16 solo tackles. 

Meanwhile, Prather, a 6-3, 204-pound wide receiver from Montgomery Village, graduated from Northwest High School in Germantown. During his senior campaign at Maryland, Prather registered 56 receptions for 624 yards and scored four touchdowns. Prather had a field day on Saturday at the combine,  

40 Yard Dash: 4.46  

Vertical Jump: 30.00 

Broad Jump: 9’6” 

Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

