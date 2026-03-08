Top 2030 Quarterback Prospect Johnnie Maynard V Chooses Good Counsel, Ranked No.1 Pro Style QB in Virginia

A Calm, Confident First Impression

As a recruiting analyst, you meet a lot of young, highly touted recruits. Some are loud. Some are flashy. Some try to impress you with bravado.

Johnnie Maynard V isn’t that.

When I sat down with the 2030 quarterback prospect, what stood out immediately was his composure. The conversation felt less like an interview with a middle school football player and more like a discussion with a young professional already thinking about the long game

“I’m Johnnie Maynard,” he said matter-of-factly. “I’m a 2030 quarterback committed to Good Counsel High School in Olney, Maryland. Off the field I’m a student at Ronald Reagan Middle School. I’m an honor roll student in the gifted program.”

That response told you everything you needed to know.

Student first. Football second. And a mindset well beyond his years.

A Football Journey That Started at Home

Like many quarterbacks, Maynard’s journey into the game began with family.

“My dad,” he said when asked who first introduced him to football. “He played in high school and a little bit in the military and rec leagues.”

That early exposure turned into something more serious around middle school.

Maynard recalls a pivotal moment when he began training with former NFL player Leonard Stephens through a 7-on-7 program.

“I realized what football did for him,” Maynard said. “College, education, opportunities… and how far it could take me.”

That realization flipped the switch. What began as a game became a pursuit.

Why Good Counsel Was the Right Fit

In the DMV area, few programs carry the reputation of Good Counsel High School, especially within the powerhouse WCAC.

For Maynard, the decision wasn’t just about football. It was about development, competition, and long-term opportunity.

“What made Good Counsel stick out to me was the education,” he said. “All WCAC schools have great academics, but especially with Good Counsel. The prospects that came out of there, especially quarterbacks, they’re known for developing players.”

It’s a program built on competition, and Maynard embraces that.

“I really wanted that competitiveness and that development.”

For a young quarterback with big aspirations, it’s exactly the environment he was looking for.

A Rising Prospect With National Attention

The recruiting world is already starting to take notice.

According to the Quarterback Hit List, Maynard currently ranks as the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in Virginia and No. 13 nationally in the 2030 class.

So what separates him from the rest of his class?

“My football IQ,” Maynard said. “And honestly just how much I love the game. I’ve loved football ever since I picked one up and I just can’t put it down.”

That passion shows up in his preparation.

Maynard studies film regularly and approaches the quarterback position like a true field general.

“Knowing your opponent and knowing your own strengths and weaknesses is crucial,” he explained.

Even-Keel Leadership at Quarterback

Quarterback is as much about leadership as it is about throwing ability, and Maynard understands that responsibility.

When asked about his biggest strengths, he pointed to accuracy, football IQ, and something coaches at every level value: emotional control.

“I think one of my biggest strengths is I don’t get too high or too low in games,” he said. “I feel like I’m pretty even-keeled.”

That calm demeanor showed up throughout our entire conversation.

He’s thoughtful, deliberate, and focused, all traits that translate well to the most demanding position in sports.

“I think leadership is probably the most important thing,” Maynard said. “As a quarterback, you’re the coach on the field. Everyone is going to look to you.”

Work Ethic Behind the Talent

While the rankings and attention are impressive, Maynard is still focused on development.

Johnnie credits his Coaches Ray Isaac, Will Beach, Marsel Wells, and Athlete’s Addiction in Manasses, Virginia for pushing him and helping him “stack days”

Currently standing 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, he’s working heavily in the weight room as he prepares for the transition into high school football.

His training schedule reflects that dedication.

“I try to go to the gym four times a week,” he said. “Right now, I’m eating around 4,000 calories a day with over 300 grams of protein.”

He also competes in 7-on-7 tournaments while continuing to sharpen his game through film study.

The structure of his routine reflects a young athlete who approaches the sport like a business.

Big Goals and a Bigger Vision

Maynard recently earned an invite at the You Are Athlete camp in Charlotte to the All-American Showcase in Houston, two experiences that continue to elevate his national exposure.

Johnnie Maynard holding up his invitation to the You Are Athlete national camp in Houston, Texas | Johnnie Maynard

But his ultimate motivation remains simple.

“Every day you’re stacking,” he said. “You build your base and keep adding to it. You can’t waste a day.”

As for the future?

“I want football to take me as far as it can go,” Maynard said. “I want to go to the NFL. But football has already given me so much with education and opportunities.”

For now, his focus is on the next step: Leading Good Counsel.

And if his mindset, work ethic, and calm leadership are any indication, Johnnie Maynard V may just be getting started.