Top 25 Virginia Boys Basketball High School State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The high school basketball season is underway in Virginia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI boys Top 25 of the regular season.
Nationally-ranked Petersburg, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top, followed by Saint Paul VI Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy and Highland School. The Billion Academy, Albemarle, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield complete the Top 10.
Five teams - Lake Taylor, Episcopal, Glen Allen, Princess Anne and Stuart Hall School - debut this week.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25.
1. PETERSBURG
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 2-0
The Crimson Wave opened the season with wins over Shining Stars Sports Academy and Colonial Heights.
2. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 5-1
The Panthers rebound from a double overtime loss to Prolific Prep (Fla.) with a win over Archbishop Spalding (Md.) at the National High School Hoops Festival in Maryland.
3. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 7-0
The Knights went 3-0 last week, capped with a 65-57 win over Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) at the National High School Hoops Festival.
4. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 9-3
The Warriors dropped a close 75-70 decision to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Tex.) at the National High School Hoops Festival.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 5-0
The Hawks have won all five decisions by double-digits.
6. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 10-2
The Falcons’ only losses are to Florida schools Southeastern Prep Academy and Prolific Prep.
7. ALBEMARLE
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 3-0
The Patriots defeated Potomac Falls, Millbrook and Western Albemarle.
8. LANDSTOWN
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 6-0
The Eagles are averaging 76 points a game.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 6-1
The Cardinals defeated Episcopal and Potomac School after a loss to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.).
10. WESTFIELD
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 5-1
The Bulldogs’ only setback came against Saint Paul Catholic.
11. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 8-0
The Cardinals have scored 70 or more points in seven of their eight games.
12. WOODSIDE
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 1-0
The Wolverines opened their season with a 77-39 rout of Kecoughtan.
13. JOHN HANDLEY
Preseason rank: No. 19
Record: 1-0
The Judges opened their season with a 67-58 win over Huguenot.
14. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 21
Record: 9-0
The Barons have won eight of their nine contests by double-digits.
15. DENBIGH
Preseason rank: No. 24
Record: 4-0
The Patriots own a win over then-No. 12 Hampton.
16. GLEN ALLEN
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-0
The Jaguars opened the season with three straight road victories.
17. LAKE TAYLOR
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
The Titans’ fast start is highlighted by a 72-70 win over then-No. 13 Nansemond River.
18. EPISCOPAL
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-1
The Maroon rebounded from loss to Bishop Ireton with 80-48 win over Chantilly at Hoops from the Heart tourney at Ireton.
19. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Preseason rank: No. 12
Record: 8-1
The Crusaders won their first seven decisions before falling to Episcopal.
20. NANSEMOND RIVER
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 2-1
The Warriors have road wins against Western Branch and Lakeland.
21. PRINCESS ANNE
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
The Cavaliers only lost to No. 8 Landstown.
22. GREEN RUN
Preseason rank: No. 16
Record: 3-1
The Stallions rebounded from loss to Princess Anne with a win over Frank W. Cox.
23. STUART HALL SCHOOL
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 6-1
The Dragons have wins over then-No. 17 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and then-No. 18 Saint Christopher’s School.
24. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 18
Record: 3-1
The Saints have won three straight after opening loss to Stuart Hall School.
25. SAINT STEPHEN'S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 5-1
The Saints have won four straight after dropping a decision to Catholic-Virginia Beach.