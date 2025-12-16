High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys Basketball High School State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025

Lake Taylor, Episcopal, Glen Allen, Princess Anne and Stuart Hall School debut this week

Derek Toney

The high school basketball season is underway in Virginia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI boys Top 25 of the regular season.

Nationally-ranked Petersburg, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top, followed by Saint Paul VI Catholic, Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy and Highland School. The Billion Academy, Albemarle, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield complete the Top 10.

Five teams - Lake Taylor, Episcopal, Glen Allen, Princess Anne and Stuart Hall School - debut this week.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25.

1. PETERSBURG

Preseason rank: No. 1

Record: 2-0

The Crimson Wave opened the season with wins over Shining Stars Sports Academy and Colonial Heights. 

2. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Preseason rank: No. 2

Record: 5-1

The Panthers rebound from a double overtime loss to Prolific Prep (Fla.) with a win over Archbishop Spalding (Md.) at the National High School Hoops Festival in Maryland.

3. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Preseason rank: No. 3

Record: 7-0

The Knights went 3-0 last week, capped with a 65-57 win over Sidwell Friends School (D.C.) at the National High School Hoops Festival.

4. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Preseason rank: No. 4

Record: 9-3

The Warriors dropped a close 75-70 decision to Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Tex.) at the National High School Hoops Festival. 

5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 5-0

The Hawks have won all five decisions by double-digits.

6. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Preseason rank: No. 6

Record: 10-2 

The Falcons’ only losses are to Florida schools Southeastern Prep Academy and Prolific Prep.

7. ALBEMARLE 

Preseason rank: No. 7

Record: 3-0

The Patriots defeated Potomac Falls, Millbrook and Western Albemarle.

8. LANDSTOWN 

Preseason rank: No. 8

Record: 6-0

The Eagles are averaging 76 points a game.

9. BISHOP IRETON 

Preseason rank: No. 9

Record: 6-1

The Cardinals defeated Episcopal and Potomac School after a loss to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.).

10. WESTFIELD 

Preseason rank: No. 10

Record: 5-1

The Bulldogs’ only setback came against Saint Paul Catholic.

11. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 14

Record: 8-0

The Cardinals have scored 70 or more points in seven of their eight games.

12. WOODSIDE

Preseason rank: No. 15

Record: 1-0

The Wolverines opened their season with a 77-39 rout of Kecoughtan.

13. JOHN HANDLEY

Preseason rank: No. 19

Record: 1-0 

The Judges opened their season with a 67-58 win over Huguenot.

14. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Preseason rank: No. 21

Record: 9-0

The Barons have won eight of their nine contests by double-digits.

15. DENBIGH 

Preseason rank: No. 24

Record: 4-0

The Patriots own a win over then-No. 12 Hampton.

16. GLEN ALLEN

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-0

The Jaguars opened the season with three straight road victories.

17. LAKE TAYLOR

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

The Titans’ fast start is highlighted by a 72-70 win over then-No. 13 Nansemond River.

18. EPISCOPAL

Preseason rank: Not ranked 

Record: 5-1

The Maroon rebounded from loss to Bishop Ireton with 80-48 win over Chantilly at Hoops from the Heart tourney at Ireton.

19. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Preseason rank: No. 12

Record: 8-1

The Crusaders won their first seven decisions before falling to Episcopal.

20. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Preseason rank: No. 13

Record: 2-1

The Warriors have road wins against Western Branch and Lakeland.

21. PRINCESS ANNE

Preseason rank: Not ranked 

Record: 6-1 

The Cavaliers only lost to No. 8 Landstown.

22. GREEN RUN 

Preseason rank: No. 16

Record: 3-1 

The Stallions rebounded from loss to Princess Anne with a win over Frank W. Cox. 

23. STUART HALL SCHOOL

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 6-1 

The Dragons have wins over then-No. 17 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and then-No. 18 Saint Christopher’s School. 

24. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 18

Record: 3-1

The Saints have won three straight after opening loss to Stuart Hall School.

25. SAINT STEPHEN'S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 20

Record: 5-1

The Saints have won four straight after dropping a decision to Catholic-Virginia Beach.

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

