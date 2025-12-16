High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025

Princess Anne remains at No. 1, while five new teams – Clarke County, Briar Woods, Loudoun Valley, Potomac Falls and Washington-Liberty – enter the Top 25

Clark County is one of five new teams in this week's Virginia Girls High School Basketball Top 25 rankings.
The high school basketball season is underway in Virginia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI girls Top 25 of the regular season.

Princess Anne, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy. Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville complete the Top 5.

The second 5 include Virginia Academy, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, Osbourn Park, Saint Paul VI Catholic and Shining Stars Sports Academy. Shining Stars moved into the Top 10 after defeating then-No. 7 Norfolk Christian Academy at the She Got Game Classic at The St. James Complex in Northern Virginia over the weekend.

Five teams - Clarke County, Briar Woods, Loudoun Valley, Potomac Falls and Washington-Liberty - enter this week’s poll. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:

1. PRINCESS ANNE 

Preseason rank: No. 1

Record: 5-0

The Cavaliers are averaging nearly 80 points a game.

2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY 

Preseason rank: No. 2

Record: 5-2

The Strivers’ two losses have been by a total of 18 points.

3. BISHOP IRETON 

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 4-1

The Cardinals defeated then-No. 4 Osbourn Park at the She Got Game Classic. 

4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH 

Preseason rank: No. 3

Record: 4-4

The Crusaders went 1-2 at the She Got Game Classic.

5. MENCHVILLE 

Preseason rank: No. 6

Record: 4-0

The Monarchs topped Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) and Mallard Creek (N.C.) at the She Got Game Classic.

6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY

Preseason rank: No. 8

Record: 6-0

The Patriots have wins over then-No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Maryland Top 25 schools Elizabeth Seton, St. Mary’s Ryken and Our Lady of Good Counsel.

7. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 9

Record: 6-2

The Saints split two matches at the She Got Game Classic.

8. OSBOURN PARK

Preseason rank: No. 4

Record: 4-2

The Yellowjackets defeated Saint Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) and Southern-Garrett before falling to then-No. 5 Bishop Ireton at the She Got Game Classic.

9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC 

Preseason rank: No. 10

Record: 4-2

The Panthers dropped decisions to then-No. 4 Osbourn Park and Christ the King (N.Y.) at the Art Turner Memorial.

10. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY 

Preseason rank: No. 11

Record: 5-2

The Panthers handled then-No. 7 Norfolk Christian Academy at the She Got Game Classic.

11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Preseason rank: No. 7

Record: 3-3

The Ambassadors have dropped decisions to then-No. 5 Bishop Ireton and  then-No. 11 Shining Stars Sports Academy.

12. MANCHESTER

Preseason rank: No. 12

Record: 4-1

The Lancers’ only setback came against No. 1 Princess Anne. 

13. FLOYD E. KELLAM 

Preseason rank: No. 13

Record: 5-1

The Knights dropped a 57-48 decision to then-No. 6 Menchville in the opening week.

14. POTOMAC SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 14

Record: 5-2

The Panthers have won five straight, including victory over Whitney Young (Ill.) at She Got Game Classic.

15. WEST POTOMAC

Preseason rank: No. 18

Record: 4-0

The Wolverines have won their four decisions by an average of 31 points.

16. LANGLEY

Preseason rank: No. 22

Record: 6-0

After back-to-back two-point wins (then-No. 20 Centreville and then-No. 23 Gainesville), the Saxons routed Lake Braddock and West Springfield.

17. GAINESVILLE 

Preseason rank: No. 23

Record: 6-1

The Cardinals’ only blemish is a two-point loss to Langley.

18. SOUTH COUNTY

Preseason rank: No. 15

Record: 5-1

The Stallions dropped a 56-534 decision to Gainesville in the season opener.

19. CLARKE COUNTY

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-0

The Eagles own a pair of victories over Loudoun Valley.

20. BRIAR WOODS

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-0

The Falcons opened the season with a win over then-No. 16 Heritage.

21. LOUDOUN VALLEY

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-2

The Vikings are riding a three-game winning streak after loss to Clarke County.

22. POTOMAC FALLS

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-1

The Panthers own victories over then-No. 16 Heritage and then-No. 19 Chantilly.

23. CHANTILLY

Preseason rank: No. 19

Record: 5-1

The Chargers’ only loss is a 44-43 decision to Potomac Falls.

24. CENTREVILLE

Preseason rank: No. 20

Record: 3-2

The Wildcats’ losses to Langley and Gainesville are by a total of seven points.

25. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 4-1

The Generals have won four straight by a margin of 44 points.

