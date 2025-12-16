Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The high school basketball season is underway in Virginia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI girls Top 25 of the regular season.
Princess Anne, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top, followed by The Saint James Performance Academy. Bishop Ireton, Catholic-Virginia Beach and Menchville complete the Top 5.
The second 5 include Virginia Academy, Saint Anne’s-Belfield School, Osbourn Park, Saint Paul VI Catholic and Shining Stars Sports Academy. Shining Stars moved into the Top 10 after defeating then-No. 7 Norfolk Christian Academy at the She Got Game Classic at The St. James Complex in Northern Virginia over the weekend.
Five teams - Clarke County, Briar Woods, Loudoun Valley, Potomac Falls and Washington-Liberty - enter this week’s poll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia girls basketball Top 25:
1. PRINCESS ANNE
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 5-0
The Cavaliers are averaging nearly 80 points a game.
2. THE SAINT JAMES PERFORMANCE ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 5-2
The Strivers’ two losses have been by a total of 18 points.
3. BISHOP IRETON
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 4-1
The Cardinals defeated then-No. 4 Osbourn Park at the She Got Game Classic.
4. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 4-4
The Crusaders went 1-2 at the She Got Game Classic.
5. MENCHVILLE
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 4-0
The Monarchs topped Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.) and Mallard Creek (N.C.) at the She Got Game Classic.
6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 6-0
The Patriots have wins over then-No. 9 Saint Anne’s-Belfield School and Maryland Top 25 schools Elizabeth Seton, St. Mary’s Ryken and Our Lady of Good Counsel.
7. SAINT ANNE’S-BELFIELD SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 6-2
The Saints split two matches at the She Got Game Classic.
8. OSBOURN PARK
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 4-2
The Yellowjackets defeated Saint Neumann-Goretti (Pa.) and Southern-Garrett before falling to then-No. 5 Bishop Ireton at the She Got Game Classic.
9. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 4-2
The Panthers dropped decisions to then-No. 4 Osbourn Park and Christ the King (N.Y.) at the Art Turner Memorial.
10. SHINING STARS SPORTS ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 11
Record: 5-2
The Panthers handled then-No. 7 Norfolk Christian Academy at the She Got Game Classic.
11. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 3-3
The Ambassadors have dropped decisions to then-No. 5 Bishop Ireton and then-No. 11 Shining Stars Sports Academy.
12. MANCHESTER
Preseason rank: No. 12
Record: 4-1
The Lancers’ only setback came against No. 1 Princess Anne.
13. FLOYD E. KELLAM
Preseason rank: No. 13
Record: 5-1
The Knights dropped a 57-48 decision to then-No. 6 Menchville in the opening week.
14. POTOMAC SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 14
Record: 5-2
The Panthers have won five straight, including victory over Whitney Young (Ill.) at She Got Game Classic.
15. WEST POTOMAC
Preseason rank: No. 18
Record: 4-0
The Wolverines have won their four decisions by an average of 31 points.
16. LANGLEY
Preseason rank: No. 22
Record: 6-0
After back-to-back two-point wins (then-No. 20 Centreville and then-No. 23 Gainesville), the Saxons routed Lake Braddock and West Springfield.
17. GAINESVILLE
Preseason rank: No. 23
Record: 6-1
The Cardinals’ only blemish is a two-point loss to Langley.
18. SOUTH COUNTY
Preseason rank: No. 15
Record: 5-1
The Stallions dropped a 56-534 decision to Gainesville in the season opener.
19. CLARKE COUNTY
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-0
The Eagles own a pair of victories over Loudoun Valley.
20. BRIAR WOODS
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-0
The Falcons opened the season with a win over then-No. 16 Heritage.
21. LOUDOUN VALLEY
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-2
The Vikings are riding a three-game winning streak after loss to Clarke County.
22. POTOMAC FALLS
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-1
The Panthers own victories over then-No. 16 Heritage and then-No. 19 Chantilly.
23. CHANTILLY
Preseason rank: No. 19
Record: 5-1
The Chargers’ only loss is a 44-43 decision to Potomac Falls.
24. CENTREVILLE
Preseason rank: No. 20
Record: 3-2
The Wildcats’ losses to Langley and Gainesville are by a total of seven points.
25. WASHINGTON-LIBERTY
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 4-1
The Generals have won four straight by a margin of 44 points.