Top 25 High School Girls Basketball National Rankings - Dec. 8, 2025
This week is set to be an exciting one in girls basketball around the country.
The No. 1 and No. 2 ranked teams nationally will face off. Long Island Lutheran vs. Bishop McNamara will more than likely determine the top spot in next weeks update.
Westtown School was a major riser following two notable wins. Bishop Ireton (VA) and Lawrence Central (IN) are the two new additions at 24 and 25 respectively.
1. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: Bishop McNamara (MD)
Outlook: Long Island Lutheran started off the season with two convincing wins. They’ll get every team's best shot as the top ranked team in the country currently. This Thursday will be a feature game between them and No. 2 Bishop McNamara.
2. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: St. Frances (MD)
Outlook: Not often do the two top teams in the country get to face off in Mid-December. That’s exactly what Bishop McNamara and Long Island Lutheran (NY) are set to do on the 11th.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA)
Record: 3-0
Next Up: Ankney (IA)
Outlook: Johnson had two dominant wins over Waukee (IA) and Edgewood (WI) in the past week.
4. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA)
Record: 9-0
Next Up: Notre Dame (CA)
Outlook: Ontario Christian has a target on their back as the top ranked team in California. So far they’ve done an excellent job of defeating teams in convincing fashion.
5. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL)
Record: 7-0
Next Up: Port Charlotte (FL)
Outlook: IMG is one of the more talented teams in the country. Their season is set to heat up soon with a tournament in Nassau, Bahamas.
6. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Democracy Prep (Las Vegas, NV)
Outlook: Etiwanda played no games since the last update.
7. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA)
Record: 4-0
Next Up: Oakland Tech (CA)
Outlook: The Monarchs have started strong winning all four of their games. Up next is Oakland Tech before the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix.
8. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO)
Record: 3-0
Next Up: Hazelwood West (MO)
Outlook: The Red Knights are by far and away the best team in Missouri. Their dynasty of championships appears to be in great hands.
9. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA)
Record: 4-1
Next Up: Rancho Christian (CA)
Outlook: The Trailblazers went 2-1 during the last week with their loss coming to JSerra Catholic by a score of 63-67.
10. Dowling Catholic (Des Moines, IA)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Valley (IA)
Outlook: Dowling Catholic traveled to Tipton (MO) and won two big games to remain undefeated.
11. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN)
Record: 4-1
Next Up: Marshall (MN)
Outlook: Hopkins defeated DeLaSalle by a score of 87-43 last Friday.
12. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA)
Record: 3-0
Next Up: Green Run (VA)
Outlook: Princess Anne has been dominant through three games. They look like one of the best teams on the east coast.
13. Westtown School (West Chester, PA)
Record: 4-0
Next Up: Archbishop John Carroll (PA)
Outlook: Westtown won two games vs. talented opponents in Mount Zion Prep (MD) and St. James Academy (VA). They made a statement doing so.
14. Montverde (Montverde, FL)
Record: 4-1
Next Up: St. John’s (DC)
Outlook: Montverde has played a tough schedule and look like a polished team in the process. Their most recent win came against Cardinal Mooney (FL).
15. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Cleveland (TN)
Outlook: The upcoming game vs. local high school Cleveland is a highly anticipated matchup. The two are set to face off on Friday.
16. Providence Academy (Plymouth, MN)
Record: 4-1
Next Up: Princeton (MN)
Outlook: The Lions had two dominant wins over Edina and Two Rivers in the past week. Junior guard Emma Milerbernd is playing at a high level.
17. Minnetonka (Minnetonka, MN)
Record: 5-0
Next Up: Chaska (MN)
Outlook: Minnetonka is rolling early. They’re consistently putting together high scoring performances night in and night out.
18. Sidwell Friends (Washington, DC)
Record: 1-0
Next Up: Paul IV (Chantilly, VA)
Outlook: Sidwell Friends earned their first win of the season vs. Catholic out of Virginia Beach.
19. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, FL)
Record: 9-0
Next Up: Holy Trinity Episcopal (FL)
Outlook: DME is still undefeated on the year. Their schedule is set to get more challenging as the season progresses.
20. Mater Dei (Anaheim, CA)
Record: 6-0
Next Up: San Clemente (CA)
Outlook: Mater Dei looks to be in mid-season form already. Each win has been in convincing fashion. The Monarchs are one of the best teams in the CIF Southern Section.
21. St. John's (Washington, DC)
Record: 4-0
Next Up: Potomac School
Outlook: The past week included big wins over Potomac School (MD), Archbishop Carroll (PA), and Archbishop Wood (PA). Senior guard Morgan Stewart has been an explosive scorer in each game.
22. Bullis (Potomac, MD)
Record: 1-1
Next Up: Bishop Ireton (Alexandria, VA)
Outlook: Bullis played no games since the last update.
23. Staley (Kansas City, MO)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: Lincoln Christian (OK)
Outlook: Staley is a talented group out of Kansas City. They recently earned a tough 61-45 win over Har-Ber (AR).
24. Bishop Ireton (Arlington, VA)
Record: 2-0
Next Up: Bullis (MD)
Outlook: Bishop Ireton is a new addition to the list. They defeated previously ranked Christ the King (NY) this past week with a ranked game vs. Bullis (MD) coming up next.
25. Lawrence Central (Indianapolis, IN)
Record: 7-0
Next Up: Southport (IN)
Outlook: Lawrence Central looks like the best team in Indiana. Sophomore guard Riley Schellhammer has been tremendous, averaging 16.8 PPG in the process.