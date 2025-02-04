Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/3/2025)
There’s a slight shakeup in the Top 10 in this week’s Virginia boys high school basketball poll.
St. Christopher’s School slides to No. 10 with Blue Ridge School (No. 7), South Lakes (No. 8), St. Stephen’s & St. Agnes (No. 9) also moving up. John Marshall, which held off No. 6 Woodside, remains No. 1 followed by Paul VI Catholic, Oak Hill Academy and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
Atlee and Albemarle enter the poll at 24th and 25th, respectively.
1. JOHN MARSHALL (16-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Justices defeated Hermitage, 103-65, and No. 6 Woodside, 50-47.
2. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (17-5)
Previous rank: 2
The Panthers went 2-2, defeating Christ School (N.C.) and College Achieve (N.J.) and lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College and Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran (Very Melo Classic in Maryland).
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY (16-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Warriors lost to District of Columbia No. 1 Gonzaga College, 79-63, at A Very Melo Classic.
4. HIGHLAND SCHOOL (24-5)
Previous rank: 4
The Hawks defeated New Hope Academy (Md.), 78-60, Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 60-45, and Combine Academy (N.C.), 59-53.
5. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL (17-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Knights defeated St. John’s College (D.C.), 62-57, and then-No. 7 Bishop Ireton, 74-61.
6. WOODSIDE (16-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Wolverines lost to No. 1 John Marshall, 50-47, after victories over Heritage (91-54), Bethel (70-45) and Phoebus (87-45).
7. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL (22-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Barons defeated Virginia Episcopal School, 79-58.
8. SOUTH LAKES (15-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Seahawks defeated Centreville, 56-37, and Chantilly, 70-32.
9. ST. STEPHENS & ST. AGNES (19-4)
Previous rank: 10
The Saints lost to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 62-53, after victories over Landon School (Md.), Flint Hill School and Georgetown Prep (Md.)
10. ST. CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL (17-2)
Previous rank: 11
The Saints defeated Steward School (58-52), Fork Union Military Academy (84-36) and Trinity Episcopal (52-50).
11. BISHOP IRETON (11-10)
Previous rank: 7
The Cardinals lost WCAC matches to Archbishop Carroll (D.C.), Bishop McNamara (Md.) and No. 5 Bishop O’Connell.
12. ST. ANNE’S-BELFIELD (14-7)
Previous rank: 12
The Saints defeated Collegiate, 82-55, and Fork Union Military Academy, 104-41.
13. DR. CARTER G. WOODSON (16-2)
Previous rank: 13
The Cavaliers defeated Alexandria City, 77-45, and West Potomac, 57-47.
14. GREEN RUN (16-2)
Previous ranked: 15
The Stallions defeated Tallwood (63-32), Princess Anne (61-57) and Cox (62-42).
15. KING’S FORK (13-1)
Previous rank: 16
The Bulldogs went 4-0, defeating Deep Creel (68-45), Lakeland (76-58), Indian River (68-37) and Lake Taylor (51-48).
16. OSCAR SMITH (14-1)
Previous rank: 17
The Tigers defeated Western Branch, 81-61, and Nansemond River, 60-55.
17. RIVERSIDE (18-1)
Previous rank: 18
The Ram ran Stone Bridge, 82-67, and Briar Woods, 65-58.
18. LANDSTOWN (15-2)
Previous rank: 19
The Eagles defeated Cox (60-41), Salem-Virginia Beach (58-42) and Princess Anne (56-54).
19. MERIDIAN (17-0)
Previous rank: 22
The Mustangs went 4-0, Manassas Park (92-17), Liberty (78-42), Kettle Run (79-50) and Millbrook (65-32).
20. NEW KENT (17-0)
Previous rank: 23
The Trojans went 4-0, defeating Jamestown (88-71), York (87-38), Tabb (88-72) and Bruton (61-53).
21. EPISCOPAL (11-6)
Previous rank: 20
The Titans lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 87-52, after a 86-83 win over St. Albans School (D.C.).
22. TRINITY EPISCOPAL (13-5)
Previous rank: 21
The Saints lost to then-No. 11 St. Christopher’s, 52-50, after a 73-56 win over Benedictine College Prep.
23. NORTHSIDE (17-1)
Previous rank: 24
The Vikings defeated Franklin County (66-32), Fleming (65-48) and Radford (72-44).
24. ATLEE (15-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Raiders extended their winning streak to six, defeating Prince George (78-44), Highland Springs (60-42) and Patrick Henry (75-30).
25. ALBEMARLE (17-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Patriots went 3-1, capped with a 72-58 win over then-No. 25 Lloyd C. Bird.