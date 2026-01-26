High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026

After a major winter storm, a big week lies ahead for several state powers; King's Fork, E.C. Glass and Heritage-Leesburg join the Top 25.

Derek Toney

At 15-1, Heritage-Leesburg has earned its way into the Virginia boys basketball Top 25.
After a colossal winter storm slammed Virginia over the weekend, a major week - depending on school openings - is on tap in the High School on Virginia boys basketball Top 25 rankings.

Nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic is No. 1. The Panthers are scheduled to play second-ranked Bishop Denis J. O'Connell in a key Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match and No. 3 Oak Hill Academy in a non-league tilt this week. 

The Fairfax Christian School and Petersburg complete the Top 5. Highland School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield make up the second 5.

Three teams - King's Fork (No. 21), E.C. Glass (24th) and Heritage-Leesburg (No. 25) - enter the Top 25.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 19-2

The Panthers remained undefeated in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play with wins over Gonzaga College (D.C.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 16-4

The Knights defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 65-37.

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-6

The Warriors have a matchup with Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic and No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic this week.

4. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 22-2

Fairfax went 2-1 last week with the only blemish being an overtime loss to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.).

5. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 10-4

The Crimson Wave ran their winning streak to seven with a 80-33 decision over Prince George’s.

6. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 12-6

The Hawks lost to Maryland then-No. 3 Springdale Prep, 83-67.

7. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 14-7

The Lions next play Jan. 31 against No. 6 Highland School.

8. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 15-3

The Eagles defeated Kellam (69-38) and Cox (52-35).

9. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 12-7

The Cardinals defeated then-Maryland No. 2 Bishop McNamara (79-63) after losing to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic.

10. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 17-1

The Bulldogs defeated Oakton and South Lakes, extending their winning streak to 16.

11. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 17-1

The Patriots averaged 77 points in three victories last week.

12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 20-2

The Barons have six double-digit decisions during their seven-game winning streak.

13. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 14-3

The Maroon rebounded from a loss to Georgetown Prep (Md.) with a 79-61 victory over Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes.

14. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 13-2

The Pioneers defeated Battlefield, 93-83.

15. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 12-2

The Tigers defeated Maury, 64-34.

16. DENBIGH

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 12-2

The Patriots defeated Bethel, 55-25.

17. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 17-3

The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Academy and Benedictine College Prep.

18. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 14-1

The Crabbers defeated then-No. 18 Woodside, 55-43.

19. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 14-4

The Saints defeated Christchurch School and Collegiate.

20. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 15-3

The Stallions defeated Ocean Lakes and Tallwood.

21. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 10-4

The Bulldogs defeated Indian River (76-43) and then-No. 21 Oscar Smith (59-54)

22. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 9-1

The Tigers defeated Grassfield (68-45) and then-No. 22 Nansemond River (43-42) before losing to then-No. 23 Woodside.

23. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 12-4

The Warriors defeated Hickory (73-43) and Great Bridge (77-60)

24. E.C. GLASS

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 13-0

The Spartans defeated Heritage (52-45) and Brookville (67-42).

25. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 15-1

The Pride defeated then-No. 20 Broad Run, 81-53, for their seventh straight win.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

