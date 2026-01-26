Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Jan. 26, 2026
After a colossal winter storm slammed Virginia over the weekend, a major week - depending on school openings - is on tap in the High School on Virginia boys basketball Top 25 rankings.
Nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic is No. 1. The Panthers are scheduled to play second-ranked Bishop Denis J. O'Connell in a key Washington Catholic Athletic Conference match and No. 3 Oak Hill Academy in a non-league tilt this week.
The Fairfax Christian School and Petersburg complete the Top 5. Highland School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield make up the second 5.
Three teams - King's Fork (No. 21), E.C. Glass (24th) and Heritage-Leesburg (No. 25) - enter the Top 25.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 19-2
The Panthers remained undefeated in Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play with wins over Gonzaga College (D.C.) and Archbishop Carroll (D.C.).
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 16-4
The Knights defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 65-37.
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-6
The Warriors have a matchup with Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic and No. 1 Saint Paul VI Catholic this week.
4. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 22-2
Fairfax went 2-1 last week with the only blemish being an overtime loss to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.).
5. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 10-4
The Crimson Wave ran their winning streak to seven with a 80-33 decision over Prince George’s.
6. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 12-6
The Hawks lost to Maryland then-No. 3 Springdale Prep, 83-67.
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 14-7
The Lions next play Jan. 31 against No. 6 Highland School.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 15-3
The Eagles defeated Kellam (69-38) and Cox (52-35).
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 12-7
The Cardinals defeated then-Maryland No. 2 Bishop McNamara (79-63) after losing to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic.
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 17-1
The Bulldogs defeated Oakton and South Lakes, extending their winning streak to 16.
11. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 17-1
The Patriots averaged 77 points in three victories last week.
12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 20-2
The Barons have six double-digit decisions during their seven-game winning streak.
13. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 14-3
The Maroon rebounded from a loss to Georgetown Prep (Md.) with a 79-61 victory over Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes.
14. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 13-2
The Pioneers defeated Battlefield, 93-83.
15. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 12-2
The Tigers defeated Maury, 64-34.
16. DENBIGH
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 12-2
The Patriots defeated Bethel, 55-25.
17. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 17-3
The Crusaders defeated Norfolk Academy and Benedictine College Prep.
18. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 14-1
The Crabbers defeated then-No. 18 Woodside, 55-43.
19. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 14-4
The Saints defeated Christchurch School and Collegiate.
20. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 15-3
The Stallions defeated Ocean Lakes and Tallwood.
21. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 10-4
The Bulldogs defeated Indian River (76-43) and then-No. 21 Oscar Smith (59-54)
22. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 9-1
The Tigers defeated Grassfield (68-45) and then-No. 22 Nansemond River (43-42) before losing to then-No. 23 Woodside.
23. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 12-4
The Warriors defeated Hickory (73-43) and Great Bridge (77-60)
24. E.C. GLASS
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 13-0
The Spartans defeated Heritage (52-45) and Brookville (67-42).
25. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 15-1
The Pride defeated then-No. 20 Broad Run, 81-53, for their seventh straight win.