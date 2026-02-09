High School

Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026

Gar-Field enters the Virginia Top 25 in a week that showed no other change.

Derek Toney

The Gar-Field Red Wolves have cracked their way into the latest Virginia boys basketball Top 25 state rankings.
The top of the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 rankings remains intact with the regular season winding down. 

Saint Paul VI Catholic is again No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School. The Fairfax Christian School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield round out the Top 10.

Gar-Field debuts this week at No. 21. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:

1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 22-2

The Panthers defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 67-50, and Bishop McNamara (Md.(), 79-58.

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL 

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 18-6

The Knights lost to Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) after wins over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Gonzaga College (D.C.).

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 15-8

The Warriors defeated The Saint James Performance Academy (62-55) after a loss to Winston Salem (N.C.) Christian School.

4. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 11-4

The Crimson Wave are scheduled to play Dinwiddie Tuesday.

5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 19-8

The Hawks went 3-1 last week, scoring 100 points in a win against Virginia Academy.

6. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 24-3

Fairfax defeated Virginia Episcopal School, 91-70. 

7. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 15-9

The Lions went 1-2 in Grind Session play. 

8. LANDSTOWN 

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 18-3

The Eagles defeated Bayside, 73-42.

9. BISHOP IRETON 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 13-8

The Cardinals defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (76-48) and lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 53-50.

10. WESTFIELD 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 20-1

The Bulldogs averaged 76 points in three wins last week. 

11. ALBEMARLE 

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 18-1

The Patriots defeated Charlottesville, 70-50.

12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 22-3

The Barons defeated Roanoke Catholic School (92-63) and New Covenant (73-46).

13. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 17-4

The Maroon lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.) after a 83-71 win over Landon School (Md.).

14. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 15-2

The Pioneers defeated Unity Reed (95-45) and Osbourn (88-41).

15. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 17-2

The Pilots won three games last week by a total of 88 points. 

16. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 23-3

The Crusaders ran their winning streak to 13 with three wins last week.

17. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 18-1

The Crabbers defeated Kecoughtan (77-49), Phoebus (65-53) and John Marshall (77-55).

18. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 18-4

The Saints defeated Trinity Episcopal School (74-58), Woodberry Forest School (47-42) and Saint John Paul the Great (74-52).

19. KING’S FORK

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 14-4

The Bulldogs defeated Great Bridge, 92-48, and Western Branch, 61-46.

20. OSCAR SMITH

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 15-2

The Tigers defeated Indian River (67-48) and Lakeland (72-63).

21. GAR-FIELD

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 22-1

The Red Wolves ran their winning streak to seven with decisions over Cecil D. Hylton (76-34) Forest Park (77-50), and Charles J. Colgan (70-59).

22. GREEN RUN 

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 18-4

The Stallions defeated Cox (55-44) and Kempsville (55-48).

23. NANSEMOND RIVER 

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 16-4

The Warriors defeated Deep Creek, 72-63, and Denbigh, 74-59.

24. E.C. GLASS

Previous rank: No. 24

Record: 15-0

The Spartans defeated Jefferson Forest (54-48) and Liberty Christian Academy (59-52).

25. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: No. 25

Record: 18-1

The Pride defeated Dominion, 68-51, and Rock Ridge, 44-27.

