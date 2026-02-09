Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
The top of the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 rankings remains intact with the regular season winding down.
Saint Paul VI Catholic is again No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School. The Fairfax Christian School, The Gillion Academy, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield round out the Top 10.
Gar-Field debuts this week at No. 21.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 22-2
The Panthers defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 67-50, and Bishop McNamara (Md.(), 79-58.
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 18-6
The Knights lost to Southeastern Prep Academy (Fla.) after wins over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) and Gonzaga College (D.C.).
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-8
The Warriors defeated The Saint James Performance Academy (62-55) after a loss to Winston Salem (N.C.) Christian School.
4. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 11-4
The Crimson Wave are scheduled to play Dinwiddie Tuesday.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 19-8
The Hawks went 3-1 last week, scoring 100 points in a win against Virginia Academy.
6. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 24-3
Fairfax defeated Virginia Episcopal School, 91-70.
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 15-9
The Lions went 1-2 in Grind Session play.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 18-3
The Eagles defeated Bayside, 73-42.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 13-8
The Cardinals defeated Saint Mary’s Ryken (76-48) and lost to Bishop McNamara (Md.), 53-50.
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 20-1
The Bulldogs averaged 76 points in three wins last week.
11. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 18-1
The Patriots defeated Charlottesville, 70-50.
12. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 22-3
The Barons defeated Roanoke Catholic School (92-63) and New Covenant (73-46).
13. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 17-4
The Maroon lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.) after a 83-71 win over Landon School (Md.).
14. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 15-2
The Pioneers defeated Unity Reed (95-45) and Osbourn (88-41).
15. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 17-2
The Pilots won three games last week by a total of 88 points.
16. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 23-3
The Crusaders ran their winning streak to 13 with three wins last week.
17. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 18-1
The Crabbers defeated Kecoughtan (77-49), Phoebus (65-53) and John Marshall (77-55).
18. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 18-4
The Saints defeated Trinity Episcopal School (74-58), Woodberry Forest School (47-42) and Saint John Paul the Great (74-52).
19. KING’S FORK
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 14-4
The Bulldogs defeated Great Bridge, 92-48, and Western Branch, 61-46.
20. OSCAR SMITH
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 15-2
The Tigers defeated Indian River (67-48) and Lakeland (72-63).
21. GAR-FIELD
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 22-1
The Red Wolves ran their winning streak to seven with decisions over Cecil D. Hylton (76-34) Forest Park (77-50), and Charles J. Colgan (70-59).
22. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 18-4
The Stallions defeated Cox (55-44) and Kempsville (55-48).
23. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 16-4
The Warriors defeated Deep Creek, 72-63, and Denbigh, 74-59.
24. E.C. GLASS
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 15-0
The Spartans defeated Jefferson Forest (54-48) and Liberty Christian Academy (59-52).
25. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 18-1
The Pride defeated Dominion, 68-51, and Rock Ridge, 44-27.