Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - March 9, 2026

The final week of the 2025-26 Virginia boys high school basketball season has arrived. The state public championships will take place at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.

Thursday, No. 6 Westfield and eighth-ranked Landstown meet for the Class 6 crown, and No. 9 Norview will take on 15th-ranked Green Run in the Class 5 final. Friday, Graham and Central-Woodstock will decide the Class 2 championship and Fort Chiswell takes on Luray for the Class 1 title.

Two Top 20 matches highlight the final day of Championship Weekend. No. 21 John Handley plays No. 10 Hampton in the Class 4 final, and No. 25 Lake Taylor, takes on fourth-ranked Petersburg for the Class 3 title.

Lake Taylor is new to the poll along with Stone Bridge at No. 19. The Top 5 remains intact in the next-to-last poll of the season with nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic at No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:



1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 33-2

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION

2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 23-10

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

3. OAK HILL ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 19-10

SEASON COMPLETE

4. PETERSBURG

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 21-4

The Crimson Wave advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state final, defeating Western Albemarle, 75-25, in the semifinals, and Meridian, 102-45, in the quarterfinals.

5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 23-9

SEASON COMPLETE - METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

6. WESTFIELD

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 29-1

The Bulldogs advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state final, defeating Manchester, 82-50, in the semifinals, and Edison, 72-27, in the quarterfinals.

7. THE GILLION ACADEMY

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 17-9

SEASON COMPLETE

8. LANDSTOWN

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 24-4

The Eagles advanced to Virginia Class 6 state final, defeating South County, 63-48, in the semifinals, and then-No. 20 Patriot, 65-50, in the quarterfinals.

9. NORVIEW

Previous rank: No. 11

Record: 24-2

The Pilots advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating Massaponax, 68-50, in the semifinals, and Kempsville, 83-51, in the quarterfinals.

10. HAMPTON

Previous rank: No. 12

Record: 26-1

The Crabbers advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state final, defeating Heritage, 50-46, in the semifinals, and Courtland, 68-46, in the quarterfinals.

11. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 13

Record: 27-5

SEASON COMPLETE - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST

12. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH

Previous rank: No. 14

Record: 29-5

SEASON COMPLETE - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

13. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 15

Record: 23-5

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

14. EPISCOPAL

Previous rank: No. 16

Record: 21-6

SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST

15. GREEN RUN

Previous rank: No. 20

Record: 24-4

The Stallions advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating Stone Bridge, 62-46, in the semifinals, and Nansemond River, 58-53, in the quarterfinals.

16. BISHOP IRETON

Previous rank: No. 17

Record: 18-12

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

17. MILLER SCHOOL OF ALBEMARLE

Previous rank: No. 18

Record: 26-13

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION & BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST

18. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 19

Record: 30-5

SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II FINALIST & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST

19. STONE BRIDGE

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 24-4

The Stallions lost to then-No. 20 Green Run in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals after defeating then-No. 9 Albemarle, 73-59, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST

20. PATRIOT

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 20-4

The Pioneers lost to No. 8 Landstown in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

21. JOHN HANDLEY

Previous rank: No. 23

Record: 24-5

The Judges advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state final, defeating then-No. 22 Varina, 49-44, in the semifinals and then-No. 25 Broad Run, 70-62, in the quarterfinals.

22. ALBEMARLE

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 24-2

The Patriots lost to Stone Bridge in the Virginia Class 5 state quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST

23. HERITAGE-LEESBURG

Previous rank: No. 21

Record: 25-2

The Pride lost to then-No. 12 Hampton, 50-46, in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after defeating then-No. 24 E.C. Glass, 66-57, in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

24. VARINA

Previous rank: No. 22

Record: 20-3

The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 23 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after a 62-51 win over Denbigh in the quarterfinals.

SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS4 STATE SEMIFINALIST

25. LAKE TAYLOR

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 21-5

The Titans advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state final, defeating Liberty Christian Academy, 61-45, in the semifinals, and Skyline, 61-45, in the quarterfinals.