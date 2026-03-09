Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball State Rankings - March 9, 2026
The final week of the 2025-26 Virginia boys high school basketball season has arrived. The state public championships will take place at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center.
Thursday, No. 6 Westfield and eighth-ranked Landstown meet for the Class 6 crown, and No. 9 Norview will take on 15th-ranked Green Run in the Class 5 final. Friday, Graham and Central-Woodstock will decide the Class 2 championship and Fort Chiswell takes on Luray for the Class 1 title.
Two Top 20 matches highlight the final day of Championship Weekend. No. 21 John Handley plays No. 10 Hampton in the Class 4 final, and No. 25 Lake Taylor, takes on fourth-ranked Petersburg for the Class 3 title.
Lake Taylor is new to the poll along with Stone Bridge at No. 19. The Top 5 remains intact in the next-to-last poll of the season with nationally-ranked Saint Paul VI Catholic at No. 1 followed by Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy, Petersburg and Highland School.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 33-2
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION (VISAA) DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE (WCAC) CHAMPION
2. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 23-10
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
3. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 19-10
SEASON COMPLETE
4. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 21-4
The Crimson Wave advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state final, defeating Western Albemarle, 75-25, in the semifinals, and Meridian, 102-45, in the quarterfinals.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 23-9
SEASON COMPLETE - METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
6. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 29-1
The Bulldogs advanced to the Virginia Class 6 state final, defeating Manchester, 82-50, in the semifinals, and Edison, 72-27, in the quarterfinals.
7. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 17-9
SEASON COMPLETE
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 24-4
The Eagles advanced to Virginia Class 6 state final, defeating South County, 63-48, in the semifinals, and then-No. 20 Patriot, 65-50, in the quarterfinals.
9. NORVIEW
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 24-2
The Pilots advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating Massaponax, 68-50, in the semifinals, and Kempsville, 83-51, in the quarterfinals.
10. HAMPTON
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 26-1
The Crabbers advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state final, defeating Heritage, 50-46, in the semifinals, and Courtland, 68-46, in the quarterfinals.
11. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 27-5
SEASON COMPLETE - BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I SEMIFINALIST
12. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 29-5
SEASON COMPLETE - TIDEWATER CATHOLIC OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOLS CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
13. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 23-5
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA PREP LEAGUE CHAMPION & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
14. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 21-6
SEASON COMPLETE - INTERSTATE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE FINALIST & VISAA DIVISION I QUARTERFINALIST
15. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 24-4
The Stallions advanced to the Virginia Class 5 state final, defeating Stone Bridge, 62-46, in the semifinals, and Nansemond River, 58-53, in the quarterfinals.
16. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 18-12
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION I & WASHINGTON CATHOLIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
17. MILLER SCHOOL OF ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 26-13
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II CHAMPION & BLUE RIDGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE SEMIFINALIST
18. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 30-5
SEASON COMPLETE - VISAA DIVISION II FINALIST & METRO PRIVATE SCHOOL CONFERENCE QUARTERFINALIST
19. STONE BRIDGE
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 24-4
The Stallions lost to then-No. 20 Green Run in the Virginia Class 5 state semifinals after defeating then-No. 9 Albemarle, 73-59, in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE SEMIFINALIST
20. PATRIOT
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 20-4
The Pioneers lost to No. 8 Landstown in the Virginia Class 6 state quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 6 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
21. JOHN HANDLEY
Previous rank: No. 23
Record: 24-5
The Judges advanced to the Virginia Class 4 state final, defeating then-No. 22 Varina, 49-44, in the semifinals and then-No. 25 Broad Run, 70-62, in the quarterfinals.
22. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 24-2
The Patriots lost to Stone Bridge in the Virginia Class 5 state quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 5 STATE QUARTERFINALIST
23. HERITAGE-LEESBURG
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 25-2
The Pride lost to then-No. 12 Hampton, 50-46, in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after defeating then-No. 24 E.C. Glass, 66-57, in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS 4 STATE SEMIFINALIST
24. VARINA
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 20-3
The Blue Devils lost to then-No. 23 John Handley in the Virginia Class 4 state semifinals after a 62-51 win over Denbigh in the quarterfinals.
SEASON COMPLETE - VIRGINIA CLASS4 STATE SEMIFINALIST
25. LAKE TAYLOR
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 21-5
The Titans advanced to the Virginia Class 3 state final, defeating Liberty Christian Academy, 61-45, in the semifinals, and Skyline, 61-45, in the quarterfinals.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023