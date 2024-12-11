Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball Rankings
There’s a new No. 1 in this week’s Virginia girls basketball rankings as Princess Anne ascends after a dominating effort against then-No. 1 Thomas Dale.
Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Manchester and Thomas Dale make up the rest of the Top 5. Kellam; highlights the second five as the Knights debut at No. 7.
L.C. Bird, West Potomac and Deep Run are newcomers to this week’s poll.
1. PRINCESS ANNE (3-0)
Preseason rank: 3
The Cavaliers routed then-No. 1 Thomas Dale, 87-40
2. BISHOP IRETON (2-1)
Preseason rank: 2
The Cardinals fell to nationally-ranked Long Island Lutheran at Paul VI’s Art Turner Memorial Tournament.
3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC (3-1)
Preseason rank: 4
The Panthers split two games at their prestigious tip-off tourney.
4. MANCHESTER (2-0)
Preseason rank: 5
Lancers topped then-No. 1 Thomas Dale in Class 6 state final rematch.
5. THOMAS DALE (1-2)
Preseason rank: 1
Knights absorb losses to state Cham Princess Anne and Manchester
6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (3-0)
Preseason rank: 11
The Patriots topped then-No. 6 Osbourn Park in early season meeting of unbeatens.
7. KELLAM (4-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Knights knocked off then-Top 10 teams Deep Creek and Hampton.
8. OSBOURN PARK (3-1)
Preseason rank: 6
The Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss against Virginia Academy.
9. DEEP CREEK (1-1)
Preseason rank: 7
The Hornets split with Western Branch and Kellam.
10. CENTREVILLE (2-0)
Preseason rank: 8
The Wildcats open with victories against Yorktown and Gainesville.
11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (1-2)
Preseason rank: 9
The Crusaders dropped two decisions at Art Turner Classic.
12. HAMPTON (3-1)
Preseason rank: 10
The Crabbers fell to Kellam after wins over Woodside and Gloucester.
13. POTOMAC SCHOOL (2-4)
Preseason rank: 12
The Panthers dropped matches to Catholic and Virginia Academy.
14. JAMES W. ROBINSON (3-0)
Preseason rank: 13
The Rams topped Marshall, Potomac and Washington-Liberty to start the season.
15. ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (2-2)
Preseason rank: 14
The Saints knocked off Trinity Episcopal School and St. Catherine’s School.
16. LC BIRD (3-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Skyhawks held off then-No. 17 Steward School, 42-39, last Saturday.
17. STEWARD SCHOOL (3-2)
Preseason rank: 16
The Spartans fell to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ St. John’s College (D.C.) and L.C. Bird.
18. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (4-0)
Preseason rank: 20
The Ambassadors are averaging 86 points through the first four matches.
19. OAKTON (3-0)
Preseason rank: 21
The Cougars have won their first three decisions by double-digits.
20. BISHOP DENIS J. O'CONNELL (3-1)
Preseason rank: 23
The Knights fell to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) after a 3-0 start.
21. MONACAN (3-0)
Preseason rank: 24
The Chiefs handled then-No. 18 James River to cap a perfect start.
22. LORD BOTETOURT (3-0)
Preseason rank: 25
The Cavaliers topped then-No. 19 Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 45-32.
23. WEST POTOMAC (3-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Wolverines opened with wins over then-No. 17 Langley, James Madison and Maret School (D.C.)
24. DEEP RUN (3-0)
Preseason rank: Not ranked.
The Wildcats edged Highland Springs in the season opener.
25. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (1-2)
Preseason rank: 15
The Springers lost to Deep Run and Monocan to start the season.