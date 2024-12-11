High School

Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball Rankings

Prince Anne moves up to No. 1; Kellam makes an impressive debut at No. 7

Derek Toney

Princess Anne took over the No. 1 spot in this week's Top 25 Virginia Girls High School Basketball Rankings after a blowout win over then-No. 1 Thomas Dale.
There’s a new No. 1 in this week’s Virginia girls basketball rankings as Princess Anne ascends after a dominating effort against then-No. 1 Thomas Dale.

Bishop Ireton, Paul VI Catholic, Manchester and Thomas Dale make up the rest of the Top 5. Kellam; highlights the second five as the Knights debut at No. 7.

L.C. Bird, West Potomac and Deep Run are newcomers to this week’s poll.

1. PRINCESS ANNE (3-0) 

Preseason rank: 3

The Cavaliers routed then-No. 1 Thomas Dale, 87-40

2. BISHOP IRETON (2-1)

Preseason rank: 2

The Cardinals fell to nationally-ranked Long Island Lutheran at Paul VI’s Art Turner Memorial Tournament.

3. PAUL VI CATHOLIC  (3-1) 

Preseason rank: 4

The Panthers split two games at their prestigious tip-off tourney.

4. MANCHESTER (2-0)

Preseason rank: 5

Lancers topped then-No. 1 Thomas Dale in Class 6 state final rematch.

5. THOMAS DALE (1-2) 

Preseason rank: 1
Knights absorb losses to state Cham Princess Anne and Manchester

6. VIRGINIA ACADEMY (3-0)

Preseason rank: 11 

The Patriots topped then-No. 6 Osbourn Park in early season meeting of unbeatens.

7. KELLAM (4-0)

Preseason rank: Not ranked.

The Knights knocked off then-Top 10 teams Deep Creek and Hampton.

8. OSBOURN PARK (3-1) 

Preseason rank: 6 

The Yellow Jackets suffered their first loss against Virginia Academy.

9. DEEP CREEK (1-1) 

Preseason rank: 7

The Hornets split with Western Branch and Kellam.

10. CENTREVILLE (2-0)

Preseason rank: 8 

The Wildcats open with victories against Yorktown and Gainesville.

11. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH (1-2) 

Preseason rank: 9 

The Crusaders dropped two decisions at Art Turner Classic.

12. HAMPTON (3-1)

Preseason rank: 10

The Crabbers fell to Kellam after wins over Woodside and Gloucester.

13. POTOMAC SCHOOL (2-4) 

Preseason rank: 12

The Panthers dropped matches to Catholic and Virginia Academy.

14. JAMES W. ROBINSON (3-0)

Preseason rank: 13 

The Rams topped Marshall, Potomac and Washington-Liberty to start the season.

15. ST. ANNE'S-BELFIELD SCHOOL (2-2)

Preseason rank: 14 

The Saints knocked off Trinity Episcopal School and St. Catherine’s School.

16. LC BIRD (3-0)

Preseason rank: Not ranked.

The Skyhawks held off then-No. 17 Steward School, 42-39, last Saturday.

17. STEWARD SCHOOL (3-2)

Preseason rank: 16 

The Spartans fell to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champ St. John’s College (D.C.) and L.C. Bird.

18. NORFOLK CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (4-0) 

Preseason rank: 20

The Ambassadors are averaging 86 points through the first four matches.

19. OAKTON (3-0)

Preseason rank:  21

The Cougars have won their first three decisions by double-digits.

20. BISHOP DENIS J. O'CONNELL (3-1)

Preseason rank: 23

The Knights fell to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) after a 3-0 start.

21. MONACAN (3-0)

Preseason rank: 24 

The Chiefs handled then-No. 18 James River to cap a perfect start.

22. LORD BOTETOURT (3-0)

Preseason rank: 25

The Cavaliers topped then-No. 19 Patrick Henry-Roanoke, 45-32.

23. WEST POTOMAC (3-0)

Preseason rank: Not ranked.

The Wolverines opened with wins over then-No. 17 Langley, James Madison and Maret School (D.C.)

24. DEEP RUN (3-0)

Preseason rank: Not ranked.

The Wildcats edged Highland Springs in the season opener.

25. HIGHLAND SPRINGS (1-2)

Preseason rank: 15 

The Springers lost to Deep Run and Monocan to start the season.

